Suns Interested in Trade for Knicks Guard?

The Phoenix Suns are looking for the right fit to pair with guard Devin Booker moving forward. After releasing Isaiah Canaan just days ago, the team has already been the topic of multiple trade rumors surrounding various point guards. The latest points them to the New York Knicks and guard Frank Ntilikina.

As ESPN’s Ian Begley revealed, the Suns reached out to the Knicks about a potential trade for Ntilikina.

Phoenix is among the teams who reached out to NYK to express interest in Frank Ntilikina. When PHO contacted NYK earlier in the year, NYK said it wasn’t open to moving Ntilikina, per ESPN sources. Some w/Suns were intrigued w/idea of pairing Ntilikina & Devin Booker, per sources — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2018

With the Suns previously showing interest in Ntilikina and their obvious interest in adding a point guard, this deal could potentially make sense. The Knicks also have both Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay, who handle the bulk of the point guard duties.

Ntilikina, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has regressed during his third NBA season. He’s averaging the same number of points (5.9), but in slightly increased minutes has seen his assists, rebounds and shooting percentages drop off. Ntilikina has made just 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts this year and 25.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Suns Linked to Markelle Fultz Also

The Suns have reportedly also shown interest in Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, as Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer revealed. There is some hold up on that front, as the Suns, along with other teams, want to know more about the current situation relating to the guard’s health.

Markelle Fultz’s trade value has dwindled, but there is a market for him — under a certain condition. He and his representatives need to be truthful, a league source says. In other words, potential 76ers trade partners don’t want Fultz saying that his right shoulder and wrist are bothering him if he actually has a mental block that’s hindering his shooting, the source said. That was the word coming out of Cleveland, as the Cavaliers were interested in taking a chance on the 2017 first overall pick before trading Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources said. The Phoenix Suns are among the teams with some level of interest, a source said.

Fultz is similar to Ntilikina in the way that he’s struggled with his shot as well. The Sixers guard’s shooting struggles have been well-documented throughout the offseason. While there’s some belief his issues may stem from a shoulder issue, as Fultz is currently sitting out to see a specialist, others believe it’s mental.

The 2018 No. 1 pick has shot just 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc this season while averaging 8.2 points per game.

