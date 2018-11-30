Draymond Green Sounds off on Kevin Durant After Loss to Raptors

It seems the feud between Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green may have cooled off, at least for the time being. Although Green is currently sidelined with a toe injury, he joined NBA fans in witnessing Durant’s performance against the Toronto Raptors Thursday night. And to put it lightly, he appreciated the greatness his teammate displayed.

As ESPN’s Nick Friedell revealed, Green spoke about Durant after the game and had high praise in the process, citing everything his teammate has done as of late.

“To see him stepping up to the plate and carrying the load like that, the scoring load like he is, he’s been spectacular to watch. And doing it in KD fashion: efficient, within the game. It’s been really special to watch and comes at a much needed time for us” Green said of Durant, per Friedell.

While the loss to the Raptors was a tough one, Durant showcased a bit of everything when it comes to his ability to take over games. This included an incredible game-tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Durant Monster Triple to Tie the Game pic.twitter.com/YeIUoPGrnQ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 30, 2018

Kevin Durant’s Performance vs. Raptors

Although the Warriors still fell 131-128 in overtime, Durant scored 51 points on 18-31 shooting while going 4-7 from beyond the arc. He also tacked on 11 rebounds and six assists while only two other Warriors scored in double figures on the night. Golden State may have fallen short in this game against one of the NBA’s best teams, but Durant been imperative to the team’s their recent success without Green and Stephen Curry.

The Warriors currently sit at 15-8 now, and the loss to the Raptors snapped a three-game winning streak. Curry is expected back this weekend and Green will likely return sometime around the end of the five-game road trip the team began Thursday in Toronto.

While the situation between Durant and Green was unquestionably ugly, it does seem as though the two have gotten past it. And fortunately, once the Warriors are able to get healthy, there’s plenty of reason to believe they’ll once again be the favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

