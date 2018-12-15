Report: Suns ‘Adamant’ Not to Trade Trevor Ariza to Lakers

The trade between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards for Trevor Ariza seemingly came out of left field. But apparently, there was a reason it seemed to be that way. While Ariza was originally linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, that was a deal the Suns seemingly had no interest in. So much so, that they actually refused to deal him to the Lakers.

As The Athletic’s David Aldridge revealed, Suns owner Robert Sarver was adamant that he would not send Ariza to the Lakers.

Per source, Suns owner Robert Sarver was adamant that he would not send Trevor Ariza to the Lakers, so Phoenix pivoted to other options. Wizards desperate for toughness/defensive grit, and would have had difficulty re-signing Oubre next summer. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 15, 2018

That is an eye-opening comment, and it makes things incredibly interesting. For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the original trade, revealed things took quite a turn shortly after. According to his report, the Suns were unaware of which player they were receiving (between MarShon Brooks and Dillon Brooks), so the deal may not even happen.

The end result of all of the back-and-forth led to a final outcome of the trade completely falling apart, per Wojnarowski.

The deal is dead, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

So, it seems Ariza is back with the Suns and the Lakers may attempt to continue their push for the forward, as it’s apparent Phoenix is open to making a deal. But per the above report, it seems far more likely that another team manages to strike a deal if the Suns remain firm on their stance of not sending him to Los Angeles.

