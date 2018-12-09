T.Y. Hilton Fantasy: Will the Colts WR Play Week 14?

This week, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to bounce back on offense after throwing up an absolute dud last week. Andrew Luck and the offense registered zero points against a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Which was surprising to see, considering how well the Colts offense has done during their five-game win streak. Despite a lousy loss during Week 13, the Colts should be a lot better this week. Especially since they are looking to have their number one target back in T.Y. Hilton.

All week long, Hilton was absent at practice, excluding one day. As the veteran wideout is dealing with shoulder injuries, he has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Heading into Sunday, Hilton is apparently on track to play, but nobody should get ahead of themselves just yet. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it would be a ‘surprise’ if Hilton doesn’t play. However, you can never be so sure when a player is questionable.

Hilton Is on Track to Play Week 14

#Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) is officially a game-time decision after barely practicing this week, I’m told. But based on his history and the importance of the game, it would be a major surprise if he didn’t play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2018

Should You Start or Sit the Colts Wideout?

T.Y. Hilton’s lack of practice this week is a bit troubling. Despite being a game-time decision, who is expected to play, we cannot assume that Hilton will be one-hundred percent. Therefore, his fantasy owners are going to have to make a tough decision this week. If there is any wideout on your roster that issues upside, you may want to look there instead of Hilton. After seeing the Colts offense last week, there’s no guarantee that Hilton has a big day even though he’s playing this week.

Even though the Colts were shut out last week, Hilton still saw a significant amount of looks on the offense. He was targeted 13 times but was only averaging 9.6 yards-per-catch. Hilton was held to under 80 yards and had zero touchdowns. Obviously, one bad week shouldn’t dictate everything. But Hilton’s injury lingering on, and his lack of practice throughout the week should definitely tell his fantasy owners to try and look elsewhere during this critical week for fantasy football.