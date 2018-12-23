Houston Texans’ WR Demaryius Thomas Injured, Update On His Status

Houston Texans WR Demaryius Thomas suffered an injury to his leg on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 16 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, and it didn’t look good.

The cart is coming for #Texans WR Demaryius Thomas, an obvious bad sign. He was punching the ground in frustration about an apparent leg injury — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2018

Thomas was clearly frustrated and there is talk this could have been a reaggravation of a previous injury:

Demaryius Thomas getting on the cart. Looked like trainers were tending to his left foot. #Texans pic.twitter.com/apeXgm860I — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) December 23, 2018

Texans’ WR Demaryius Thomas, who had a ruptured Achilles before, ruled out today with another Achilles injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2018

#Texans WR Demaryius Thomas is believed to have torn his Achilles, source said. He was carted off. He’ll undergo tests, but that’s an injury that’s often immediately known. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2018

If that is the case, Thomas will be done for the season and the playoffs for the Texans. Thomas was acquired midseason from the Denver Broncos and he immediately made an impact with the team. In just six games, Thomas had already made 20 catches with 2 TDs. The 30-year-old former Pro-Bowler was positioned to be a great second option for QB Deshaun Watson behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Thomas had been such a boost for Watson and WR Corp since he arrived. Tough setback for #Texans after the torn Achilles injury — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) December 23, 2018

Wide receiver Keke Coutee has missed the last four games with an injured hamstring. It’ll be interesting to see if he can get healthy enough to return for the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Coutee cannot play, the Texans may have to turn to the unproven Vycinth Smith.

The 22-year-old from Limestone has only one catch in his NFL career. That was a 28-yard reception on September 23 against the New York Giants. Smith has some physical tools, but it’s highly unlikely we see him make up for the absence of Thomas.