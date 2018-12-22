Titans Playoff Chances: Tennessee’s Updated Postseason Outlook

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to parlay a strong run down the final stretch of the season into a playoff berth. Unfortunately, they still have work left to do in order to make that dream a reality. The continued push for the playoffs features a crucial Week 16 matchup Saturday against the Washington Redskins, who remain in the mix on the NFC side.

After three straight losses prior to a Week 8 bye, the Titans fell to 3-4 on the season, but have won five of seven games after their bye week. And now, their hopes of going dancing remain alive and well, but there’s ground to be gained. As things stand, Tennessee remains on the outside looking in, so we’re going to evaluate their playoff outlook.

Let’s first start with the current AFC standings and then break down the postseason chances for Marcus Mariota and company.

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. Houston Texans 10 4 0 3. New England Patriots 9 5 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 7. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 8. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 9. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 10. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 10 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0

Although the Indianapolis Colts currently sit ahead of the Titans in the AFC, they’ve been given worse odds to make the playoffs currently. The reason for this comes due to a Week 17 matchup between the Colts and Titans which will be played in Tennessee.

The focus for essentially each team outside of the top-five spots in the conference is on that sixth and final Wild Card spot. Aside from the AFC North, which remains up in the air, the rest of the divisions would require top teams imploding for the outlook to change. Fortunately, the Titans are still very much in the mix and actually have a solid outlook moving forward, assuming they can get just a little help.

Titans’ Playoff Chances

The Titans need to keep the winning ways going, but the odds actually aren’t drastically against them. As things currently stand, they are only being given a 51 percent chance to miss the playoffs, according to Playoff Status. Although their most likely scenario, should they make it in, seems to be very clear at this point.

Based on the odds, the Titans have a 47 percent chance to finish with the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The other potential landing spots entering Week 16 feature less than a one percent chance to be No. 2, a two percent outlook to finish at No. 3 and one percent to become the No. 4 seed. Much of this will depend on how the situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens plays out.

If the Ravens can surpass the Steelers due to Pittsburgh losing a game and the Titans win out, they would surpass Pittsburgh. Tennessee can also move ahead of the Ravens with two wins and a Baltimore loss as well.

