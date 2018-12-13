Tyreek Hill Fantasy: Latest on Injury & Week 15 Outlook for Chiefs WR

With Week 15 of the NFL season set to get underway, the action starts with a huge game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chargers are looking to even things up atop the AFC West, both teams have looked exceptional all season. On the Chiefs side, one name who’s had a huge year to this point is electrifying wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Through 13 games, Hill is one reception shy of setting career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns in a single season. He’s hauled in 74 passes for 1,258 yards and 11 scores, averaging an impressive 17 yards per reception. And heading into Thursday Night Football, he’ll look to build on those numbers against a solid Chargers secondary.

One key ahead of this game is the fact that Hill is dealing with a foot injury sustained last week against the Baltimore Ravens. We’re going to take a look at the latest on that injury and also break down his fantasy football outlook and the matchup in this spot.

Latest on Tyreek Hill’s Injury

There was good news almost immediately after the team’s Week 14 game, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed further examination of Hill’s injury showed “nothing serious.” The analyst proceeded to report on Wednesday that the Chiefs wideout will play against the Chargers.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game vs Charges, will be playing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2018

While this is great news, it didn’t seem to make a huge impact last week, as the Chiefs faced a tough Ravens secondary and Hill still torched them. He finished the game with eight catches for 139 yards and didn’t look the slightest bit hindered by his foot. He’ll enter the AFC West battle with the Chargers looking to help his team lock up the division and a first-round playoff bye.

Tyreek Hill’s Fantasy Matchup & Outlook

If Hill is on your fantasy roster, there’s no question you’re starting him this week. Although the Chargers have been solid against wideouts this season, Hill is a mismatch for virtually any defender. On the year, the Chargers have allowed 146 receptions for 1,859 yards and 13 touchdowns to receivers, which grades out well, but Hill’s had little issue with any opponent this season.

With the exception of a one-catch game against the Oakland Raiders, he’s topped 50 receiving yards every other week. More importantly, he rolled over this Chargers secondary in Week 1 to the tune of seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

For good measure, Hill has had success against the division rival even prior to this season. As StatMuse shows, the 24-year-old has caught 23 passes for 389 yards (77.8 yards per game) with five receiving touchdowns in five career games. It’s another elite spot for Hill and the Chiefs offense as a whole so the young pass-catcher can be used in all fantasy formats with confidence.

