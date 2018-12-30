WATCH Amanda Nunes Knockout Cris Cyborg (VIDEO) At UFC 232

Amanda Nunes shocked the world on Saturday at UFC 232. She scored a 51-second KO over Cris Cyborg, the most-feared and intimidating fighter in women’s MMA history.

It took just 51 seconds for Nunes to land a succession of power shots that left Cyborg dazed. Cyborg is not accustomed to being hit hard with shots. When she was dazed, she showed no defensive instincts. Instead, she simply pushed forward throwing shots, while never putting her hands up to block the punches.

The final blow left Cyborg lying face first on the canvas. The arena…and my living room exploded. It was one of the more shocking victories in recent UFC history. Cyborg had run roughshod over 20 consecutive opponents and hadn’t been challenged seriously since her debut.

Cyborg was also in her own division and Nunes came up 10 pounds to challenge for the title. Perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised. Nunes does own a 43-second KO win over Ronda Rousey and two victories over Valentina Shevchenko. That gives her wins over both of the sport’s greatest females in history.

In my opinion, that makes Nunes the best ever. It’s not just the fact that Nunes beat Rousey and now Cyborg, it’s the way she’s done it.