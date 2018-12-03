5 Best Steel Tip Darts for Beginners: Buy & Save (2018)

Are you or someone you know looking to get into darts or have just started playing? Then you’re probably in the market for a set of darts. While darts made of Tungsten can be pricey, many steel tip sets for newbies don’t have to be. So we’ve come up with a handful of the best steel tip darts for beginners and casual players to help you make your decision.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.72 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Ignat Games Steel Tip DartsPrice: $27.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in 5 weights (18, 20, 22, 24, 26) and in either sets of 6 or 12 darts
- The unique case design has a magnetic closure and can hold up to 12 darts
- Extras include a dart sharpener, O rings, extra flights, and a dart e-guide with over 35 games
- Comes with aluminum shafts only; some players prefer nylon construction
- Some users had difficulty figuring out how to download the e-book
- Some users didn't receive all the accessories they ordered
The Ignat Games Steel Tip Darts come highly rated and recommended. And for good reason; you get a lot of equipment with a small hit on your wallet.
First we'll talk about the darts, then we'll get to all the extras. They feature knurled brass barrels, which are designed to provide excellent grip and balance. The durable metal construction are not only stylish, but help you get consistent throws.
There are a number of different bundles you can get. There are 6-dart set comes in 18, 20, 22, 24, and 26 grams, while the 12-dart bundle gives you three darts in each of 18, 20, 22, and 24 grams. Regardless of your choice, each dart has a very durable aluminum shaft fitted with rubber O rings, which help keep your flight from loosening. They also come with starndard size flights.
Now for the extras. In addition to the shafts, O rings, and flights, you'll receive a magnetic closure case to store all your darts and accessories. Also included is a dart tip sharpener, a free downloadable e-book to explain how the rules of 35 different games, and a lifetime warranty (once you register them online).
If you're looking for a bigger bundle, check out the Ignat Games Professional Dartboard with darts.
Find more Ignat Games Steel Tip Darts information and reviews here.
-
Harrows Voodoo Brass Steel Tip DartsPrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish black knurled brass barrels promote better grip and control
- Available in 5 different weights -- 19, 21, 23, 25, and 27 grams -- and in 1 or 2 sets
- Harrows has been around for 45 years and are a well respected company in the darts world
- Small case doesn't have much room for accessories
- Doesn't come with extra shafts or flights
- Wider barrels make it tough to get good groupings
Harrows is a very well-known and respected producer in the darts industry and their Voodoo Brass Steel Tip Darts is a great beginner set.
Highlighted by stylish Black knurled brass barrels, you can expect superior grip, excellent control, and dart-after-dart consistency.
Decorated with short plastic dart shafts and standard size Marathon Gold dimplex flights, the Harrows Voodoos are available in 5 different weights -- 19, 21, 23, 25, and 27 grams. You can also get them in a set of 3 or two sets (6 darts). The set includes a slim carrying case. For the value and construction, these are some of the best steel tip darts for beginners.
Check out wider assortment of Harrows dart flights.
Find more Harrows Voodoo Brass Steel Tip Darts information and reviews here.
-
CC-Exquisite Professional Darts SetPrice: $22.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You get 6 darts; 3 at 18 grams and 3 at 22 grams
- Comes with a case, a sharpener, and a multi-purpose dart tool
- Set includes 3 standard size flights, 3 slim size flights, 3 short length aluminum shafts, and 3 medium length aluminum shafts
- Doesn't include extra shafts or flights
- Not much room in the case for extra accessories
- Currently available in only the 2 weights
The biggest plus to the CC-Exquisite Professional Darts Set is that it is fully customizable. That's a great thing for a beginner who is unsure of what dart set-up is best suited to their throwing style. Let me explain.
You get six darts in the set -- three at 18 grams and three at 22 grams. There are two different lengths of aluminum shafts -- three short (35mm) and three medium (45mm), each with a rubber O ring to prevent flight loosening. Then you get two different types of shafts -- three standard size and three slim shape.
That leads to eight different dart configurations:
- 18 gram barrel with a 35mm shaft and slim flight
- 18 gram barrel with a 48mm shaft and standard flight
- 18 gram barrel with a 35mm shaft and standard flight
- 18 gram barrel with a 48mm shaft and slim flight
- 22 gram barrel with a 35mm shaft and slim flight
- 22 gram barrel with a 48mm shaft and standard flight
- 22 gram barrel with a 35mm shaft and standard flight
- 22 gram barrel with a 48mm shaft and slim flight
Now remember, it's highly recommended all three darts are set up in the same configuration.
Also included in the bundle is a case, a dart sharpener, and a multi-purpose dart tool.
Find more CC-Exquisite Professional Darts Set information and reviews here.
-
Centaur 6 Pack Steel Tip DartsPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features stylish brass barrels and durable steel tips (sharpener included)
- Comes with a unique case which slides out like a drawer to give access to your equipment
- Durable shafts are made with 2BA Aluminum with nylon O rings
- Darts only available in only 2 weights -- 21 or 23 grams
- Doesn't include extra flights or shafts
- Some users had issues fitting the flights into the shafts
A stylish design and a low price highlight the Centaur 6 Pack Steel Tip Darts. There are two models and weights to choose from. The first weighs 21 grams and the other set is 23 grams.
The 21g pack features Black nickel plated steel barrels for superior grip and balance. The 23g set has extremely durable and full-length grip barrels.
Both bundles feature 2BA Aluminum with O rings which help prevent the flights from loosening during the flight and on contact with the board. Each have standard size stylishly designed poly flights, which help reduce drag for more consistency.
Also included is a dart tip sharpener and a unique case which opens like a drawer to give you access to your equipment.
Find more Centaur 6 Pack Steel Tip Darts information and reviews here.
-
Black Mamba Strikes All In Gear Darts SetPrice: $18.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with two shaft lengths -- short and medium -- so you can customize your dart catered to your throw
- Ergonomic barrel design provides excellent grip, feel, and balance
- The case is compact and can fit into a pocket without being bulky
- Only available in one weight -- 22 grams
- Case might be too small to hold a lot of accessories
- Some users felt the flights didn't stay in the shaft securely
Not only will the Black Mamba Strikes All In Gear Darts Set have you looking like a seasoned vet, but they'll also help you get your game going in the right direction.
Available in 22 grams, these darts have a sleek and ergonomic black brass barrel which provides a great grip and balance, much needed for consistent throws. It comes with two different aluminum shaft lengths -- short and medium -- so you can customize your dart to your throwing style and three durable PET standard size flights.
As for storage, you get a compact case which can hold your darts and a few extra flights and shafts. In terms of design and looks, the Black Mamba Strikes are some of the best steel tip darts for beginners.
Find more Black Mamba Strikes All In Gear Darts Set information and reviews here.
Also see:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.