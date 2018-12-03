5 Best Steel Tip Darts for Beginners: Buy & Save (2018)

The Ignat Games Steel Tip Darts come highly rated and recommended. And for good reason; you get a lot of equipment with a small hit on your wallet.

First we'll talk about the darts, then we'll get to all the extras. They feature knurled brass barrels, which are designed to provide excellent grip and balance. The durable metal construction are not only stylish, but help you get consistent throws.

There are a number of different bundles you can get. There are 6-dart set comes in 18, 20, 22, 24, and 26 grams, while the 12-dart bundle gives you three darts in each of 18, 20, 22, and 24 grams. Regardless of your choice, each dart has a very durable aluminum shaft fitted with rubber O rings, which help keep your flight from loosening. They also come with starndard size flights.

Now for the extras. In addition to the shafts, O rings, and flights, you'll receive a magnetic closure case to store all your darts and accessories. Also included is a dart tip sharpener, a free downloadable e-book to explain how the rules of 35 different games, and a lifetime warranty (once you register them online).

