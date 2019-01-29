Bucks Trade Talk: 3 Anthony Davis Packages Headlined by Eric Bledsoe

No, the Milwaukee Bucks are not going to send MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo in a potential Anthony Davis trade. But on the other hand, the Bucks are apparently looking to take the deep dive into the Davis talks. Although no formal offer has been presented and it’s unknown exactly what Milwaukee could put on the table, they do have a decent number of interesting assets.

Just recently, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Bucks as a team expected to make an offer for Davis, joining the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. As he cited, virtually every team will toss the idea of putting a trade offer on the table, but Milwaukee’s offer could be one to monitor.

We’re going to take a deep dive into the Bucks situation and offer a few potential deals that could be on the table as the team formulates a plan to team Davis up with the Greek Freak.

*Note: All trades created with the ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

Anthony Davis Deal From Bucks With Young Upside & Picks

*Bucks send unprotected 2020 first-round pick* and 2022 second-rounder to Pelicans

The Bucks find themselves in a unique spot, as they already have their 2019 (protected 1-3, 17-30) or 2020 (protected 1-7) first-round pick locked up in a trade to the Phoenix Suns. That pick will likely wind up as a 2020 selection due to the protections, but they also have to send a 2021 first-rounder to the Cleveland Cavaliers (protected 1-14), per RealGM.

This means the picks may be tough to come by for the Bucks, so a player-heavy offer with available first-rounders paired with 2022 second-rounders would be likely. The 2022 draft is expected to be the “double draft” where high school players can also enter, so those picks become even more valuable.

When looking specifically at this trade, it’s tough to gauge as the players all have expiring deals. That’s good and bad to some extent, as it allows the Pelicans to decide whether to push to re-sign Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon, for starters.

Eric Bledsoe & Khris Middleton Trade for Anthony Davis

*Bucks send unprotected 2020 first-round pick to Pelicans and 2022 second-rounder

The same comments above on the draft picks are worth noting here, but a deal with both Bledsoe and Khris Middleton is more appealing. Even still, I believe it’ll require multiple picks to get that deal done. The current Bucks duo is somewhat underrated due to the fact they’re overshadowed by the greatness of Giannis.

To evaluate the upside both Bledsoe and Middleton provide, you can look at their production with Antetokounmpo off the floor. As Basketball Monster shows, Middleton’s numbers per 36 minutes jump from 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists to 28.4/7.7/5.1. Bledsoe’s go from 19.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per 36 to 26.9/8.8/7.2. His steals also jump from 1.8 to 2.4, for good measure.

One other name to mention is Christian Wood, who’s on a two-way contract but has flashed a decent amount of upside. He’s just 23 years old and wouldn’t break the bank for the Pelicans to keep longterm.

The Non-Eric Bledsoe Deal for Davis

*Bucks send unprotected 2020 first-round AND second-round picks, as well as 2022 second-rounder to Pelicans

This is going to take a few more picks than previous deals, but it’s still possible. Much of this comes down to how the Pelicans view Middleton and Brogdon. The latter is an interesting option, as he’s in a similar position when it comes to his numbers without Antetokounmpo. They jump from 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per 36 minutes to 22.7/6.2/6.5.

There’s a decent amount of unknown here with Brook Lopez and Thon Maker, specifically with the former’s future in the coming offseason. Maker’s upside has shown at times, but he’s still raw and hasn’t seen enough playing time to be considered a valuable trade piece. In turn, this is where the three picks come into play.

The 2020 second-rounder isn’t a huge deal, but the 2022 pick could be valuable. This is the unlikeliest deal of the bunch, and there’s no question the Bucks have some work to do in order to build an offer to rival the many others New Orleans will receive.

