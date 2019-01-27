Bucks Trade Talk: Grizzlies’ Mike Conley Pegged as Ideal Target

The Mike Conley sweepstakes are likely to ramp up in the coming weeks. With the news that the Memphis Grizzlies are open to trading their star point guard, it’s led to plenty of speculation and various rumors. Although it’s unknown whether a deal will actually happen involving the 31-year-old point guard, one thing that’s certain is that there are interested suitors.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Grizzlies are open to moving Conley as well as center Marc Gasol, who have been cornerstones of the franchise for 12 seasons.

“Memphis ownership and management have decided that they’ve reached an organizational crossroads and are preparing to weigh deal scenarios on one or both of their cornerstone veterans between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline — and perhaps into the offseason, league sources said.” Wojarnowski revealed.

There’s an obvious chance the Grizzlies could opt to keep both players, but that comes down to the potential offers which come their way. Conley, specifically, has been an interesting name to monitor. While he’s been linked to a variety of teams, there was a pitch made about a pairing with the Milwaukee Bucks which makes a lot of sense.

Mike Conley Pegged as Great Fit for Bucks

In an interesting segment on ESPN’s First Take, Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith both addressed the Conley situation. Surprisingly, the duo agreed when Kellerman pitched the idea of Milwaukee swinging a deal for the guard.

“A team like Milwaukee, if you could turn the job that [Eric] Bledsoe does, if Conley could that job … and also he can’t go anywhere next year or the year after? All the sudden, it’s like whoa, you’ve gotta watch out for Milwaukee.” Kellerman said.

Smith took Kellerman’s point and ran with it, citing the thought of Conley playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

“I like that suggestion, no question about it. Because I like Conley with the Greek Freak and Middleton and those boys that they have in Milwaukee, particularly being coached by a guy like Budenholzer, who can utilize him effectively.” Smith stated.

It’s an interesting thought, and if the Bucks move Bledsoe, who’s on a one-year deal, it gives them a player in Conley to star alongside Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future. It would almost certainly cost the Bucks a bit more than just Bledsoe for this deal to work, but they do have a few young, intriguing pieces.

How Bucks Trade for Mike Conley Could Look

For the Bucks to strike a deal for Conley, there would have to be some additional cap moved along with Bledsoe’s $15 million number. While evaluating trade scenarios with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine, the idea of a trade putting him with Thon Maker and Tony Snell could get the job done.

There’s a chance this would require possibly a second-round pick or even a protected first-rounder to make it happen. While the Grizzlies have made it known they’re open to moving Conley, they have little reason to make a deal unless it includes a decent return. But if they’re looking to open up cap space with potential Conley/Gasol trades, Bledsoe coming off the books after the year gives Memphis flexibility on how to approach their future.

