Colts Playoff Schedule: Who & When Indianapolis Plays Next

The Indianapolis Colts left the Houston Texans trying to find offense in any way possible in the opening game of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. In the end, the little offense the Texans did find wasn’t nearly enough to get the job done and complete a comeback. The Colts jumped out to a 21-0 lead and parlayed that into a 21-7 road victory and a spot in the divisional round.

While the red-hot run to finish the NFL year continues, the Colts have now won 10 of their last 11 games including Saturday’s playoff victory. Although there are still three wild-card games to be played, we already know who Indy will square off with next and also have some info on the matchup as well.

Let’s dive in and break down the schedule and playoff bracket for Andrew Luck and company moving forward.

Colts Set to Face Chiefs

Due to the NFL playoffs having a reseeding structure to their playoff format, this means the lowest seed to advance draws the No. 1 team in their conference no matter what. In turn, the Colts, who entered the playoffs as the final wild-card team, will head to Arrowhead for what should be an interesting matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, led by second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the year at 12-4 and held off some tough competition in the AFC for the top spot. A battle between Mahomes and Luck has the potential to be must-see television, but facing the Chiefs on the road will be a tall task.

On the year, Kansas City went 7-1 on their home field with the only loss coming against the Los Angeles Chargers by one point. In that game, the Chargers converted a last-second two-point conversion to pull off the upset and keep the Chiefs from an unbeaten home record.

Colts vs. Chiefs: Divisional Round Date & Time

The Colts won’t have to wait on the other matchups in order to find out when they’ll face the Chiefs, as that info has already been set and they benefit from knowing the matchup. As TV Insider revealed, the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup is set for Saturday, January 12 at 4:30 p.m. EST and will be aired on NBC. This will be the first game of the divisional round, with the night game being the Los Angeles Rams and whoever they draw from the NFC side.

As far as who the winner of the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup would draw in the next round, that won’t be known until the following afternoon. The New England Patriots will square off with the winner of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday, January 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

