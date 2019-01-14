Cowboys-Eagles Keep Rivalry Rolling With QB-Focused Twitter Feud

Before you feel the need to do a double take and make sure you aren’t crazy – the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles did not play in the NFL playoffs. But that didn’t stop either of the two fanbases from trash talking each other nonstop throughout the opening two weekends of playoff action. It’s understandable, especially considering both teams were one win away from meeting for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, while an NFC Championship Game between the NFC East rivals would be must-see TV, both teams lost this weekend. The Cowboys fell 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams while the Eagles were dropped 20-14 by the New Orleans Saints. Although both games featured plenty of heartbreak, it was especially brutal for Philadelphia as a drop by Alshon Jeffery resulted in a game-ending interception.

With the Cowboys losing on Saturday night and Eagles falling Sunday evening, the latter had a bit of extra time for trash talk, and they took full advantage for the most part. It seems one area both Dallas and Philly fans locked in on after the losses involved the quarterbacks of each team.

And both sides really went after the two signal-callers, so for the Eagles supporters, Dak Prescott was the one with a target on his back. But the focus for Cowboys fans wasn’t on Nick Foles – instead, Carson Wentz was the hot-button topic.

Eagles Fans Go in on Dak Prescott

Since the Cowboys lost one day earlier, they get to endure what Eagles fans (and media) had to say about their quarterback. Even with Prescott playing a solid all-around game while throwing for 266 yards and scoring two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) it wasn’t enough to silence the Philly faithful.

Dak Prescott would be the third best QB on the @Eagles. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) January 13, 2019

If you think Rayne Dakota Prescott is better than Carson Wentz and you’re an Eagles “fan”…just become a Cowboys fan cuz you’re just as deluded as them. Might as well join them. — Saint Stank (@HisStankness) January 6, 2019

Foles>Wentz>Prescott — Jimmy Lee (@hon_accord12) January 14, 2019

Imagine being a grown-ass adult and thinking Dak Prescott is better than Carson Wentz — Liam Day (@_liamday) January 14, 2019

Quarterbacks better than Dak Prescott: Carson Wentz, Nick “BDN” Foles (Super Bowl 52 MVP), @zachkoenignig, 13 year old Andy Reid. #Read-Option #GoBirds — frank (@talaric0) January 13, 2019

Dak Prescott will NEVER be an elite quarterback. pic.twitter.com/p2XCrJyPfB — Charlie Schmidt (@cschmidt0313) January 13, 2019

Cowboys Fans Get Their Turn With Carson Wentz

Wentz suffered a back injury and was replaced by Foles, who led the Eagles to three-straight wins and a playoff berth. And while the Eagles starter didn’t get a chance to earn a playoff win this year, he still received a full load of trash talk from Cowboys fans. For what it’s worth, this seems to at least somewhat (at least a little bit) stem from Dallas supporters backing Prescott.

Dak Prescott still has more playoff wins than Carson Wentz — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 14, 2019

I’ve played in 48 games and turned the ball over 39 times. Carson Wentz has played in 40 games and turned the ball over 44 times. — Arrogant Dak Prescott (@ArrogantDak) January 11, 2019

How many playoff wins does Wentz have? How many wins does Wentz have? How many times has Wentz beaten Dallas? How many times has Dak beaten philly? What is Wentz’ passer rating? Need I go on?? No BECAUSE DAK PRESCOTT IS A BETTER QB THAN CARSON WENTZ https://t.co/Od9ubEwtzb — taco Joe (@tacojoe_) January 14, 2019

Dak Prescott won his game against the Saints. Carson Wentz did not. https://t.co/v3RM9cCFgH — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 13, 2019

Ok now Im gonna drop a truth bomb on y’all, here it is: You #FlyEaglesFly Fans really tried to convince us Foles was more better and more clutch than Wentz, and vice versa but honesty they not even better than Dak Prescott. Yeah I said it. #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation — FIRE LINEHAN OffSZN #ColdBoyz (@RealRockNRoll13) January 14, 2019

Dak Prescott is simply better at the game of football than Carson Wentz. This shouldn’t even be a debate anymore — nicky (@DakBetter) January 7, 2019

Dak Prescott: selected 135th overall, game winning touchdown in the playoffs Carson Wentz: selected 2nd overall, has yet to appear in a playoff game @I_Am_HyPerion94 — Justin (@SirDukeOfLuke) January 7, 2019

As much fun as this seems to be, with both teams out of the NFL playoffs, we now have to wait another year to keep the Prescott-Wentz debate rolling. Based on this season alone, the Cowboys won the NFC East but both teams were eliminated in the divisional round, so I’m not ready to peg either as the better quarterback yet. Plus, Wentz only played 11 games, leaving the debate wide open for at least another year.

