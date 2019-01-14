NFL Playoff Schedule & Bracket for AFC-NFC Championship Games 2019

Four teams remain and just two more NFL playoff games are left to determine our 2019 Super Bowl matchup. Both the AFC and NFC Championship games will take place on Sunday, January 20th.

The Chiefs will host the Patriots in the AFC Championship. The game will kickoff at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Sunday on CBS. New England topped Kansas City earlier this season but will host the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium in their latest matchup. Mahomes admitted to telling Tom Brady that he hoped to see him again after the Chiefs loss earlier this season.

“I have the ultimate respect for Tom and everything that he did this game and his whole entire career,” Mahomes told Boston.com. “He’s had success in this league because he’s won games with last-minute drives like that. For us, you just have to find a way to win games like this. If you want to get to where you want to get to, you have to win games that are going to be tight, and they’re going to be against really good opponents…I just kind of told him good luck for the rest of the season, and we’re going to go out there and hopefully we can keep playing and hopefully we might get to see him again.”

The Rams Topped the Cowboys to Advance to the NFC Championship

The Rams are known for their high-powered passing attack, but it was L.A.’s rushing attack that was a big reason why they were victorious against the Cowboys. Both Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson rushed for more than 100 yards against a stout Dallas defense.

Prior to the game, there was talk that the Rams struggled in big matchups based on their early exit in the 2018 playoffs. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what the win meant to the team moving forward.

”It means a lot for this team,” McVay said via Turf Show Times. “I think that’s kind of what’s special about it is to be able to see guys have that success and then be a part of it and be able to share it with them. That’s what’s so special about football. Talking about a guy like (T) Andrew Whitworth’s been playing as long as he has. To see him play at the level that he played at tonight and then to be able to get his first playoff win with these guys – his teammates that I know he cares so much about and loves these guys. Now, we’ve got a big game next week that we’ll get ready for starting tomorrow.”

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff schedule.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: AFC & NFC Championship Games

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sun., Jan. 20 NFC: L.A. Rams vs. NOLA Saints 3:05 p.m. Fox Sun., Jan. 20 AFC: New England Pats vs. K.C. Chiefs 6:40 p.m. CBS

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will host the No. 2 Patriots in the AFC Championship. The No. 2 Rams will take on the No. 1 Saints in the NFC Championship. The winning teams will square off on Sunday, February 3rd in Super Bowl LIII.