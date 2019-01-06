Cowboys Playoff Schedule: Who & When Dallas Plays Next

The first day of the 2019 NFL Playoffs is now in the books and we have at least an idea of who’ll be playing in the divisional round. After the wild-card action got underway with two games, one from each conference, the playoff picture became more clear. We have the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys to thank for this, as both picked up wins to survive and advance.

While the Colts pulled off a somewhat surprising win over the Houston Texans, the Cowboys earned a hard-fought victory against a strong Seattle Seahawks team. Russell Wilson and company certainly didn’t make it easy, but Dallas has managed to get the job done and picked up a 24-22 win to advance to the divisional round.

Let’s take a look at the latest on the playoff schedule moving forward for the Cowboys, as well as when their next game could be.

Cowboys Matchup With Saints or Rams Depends on Sunday

With the Cowboys entering the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the NFC, it leaves them in wait-and-see mode entering Sunday’s action. Due to the NFL playoffs having a reseeding structure to their playoff format, the lowest remaining seed would immediately face the No. 1 seed in the conference.

In turn, this means that if the No. 3 seed Chicago Bears knock off the No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles, then Dallas would head to New Orleans to face the Saints, who own the top seed. This would set up a rematch of the Week 10 game between the Cowboys and Saints which Dallas won 13-10 on Thursday Night Football at home.

On the other hand, if the Eagles upset the Bears, then the Cowboys would be headed to California to take on the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboys Divisional Round Potential Dates & Times

Although we won’t find out until Sunday evening who the Cowboys play in the divisional round, we have an idea of when they’ll be on the field. As NFL.com shows, if Dallas draws the Rams then the game would be on Saturday, January 12 at 8:15 p.m. EST. But if it’s the Saints, then the game will be held on Sunday, January 13 at 4:40 p.m. EST. Both games will be aired on FOX.

The Bears currently sit as heavy favorites against the Eagles, so if they’re able to defend home field advantage, Cowboys fans should gear up for a rematch with the Saints. And if you remember correctly, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan made it known that New Orleans wants to face Dallas again, per Luke Johnson of NOLA News.

“Kudos to Dallas. I wish them the best. I hope that they do well. I hope they do the best they can for the next couple games. I wish them nothing but the greatest success, and then they come into our house later down the road. I hope somehow that path works out, if you really want to know the truth. I wish them nothing but the best.”

He was then asked why he wanted the rematch, and Johnson pulled no punches.

“What do you mean why? I feel that in our house, in our way, we see them again. That is something we can put our hats on.”

Taking down Drew Brees and the Saints twice in one season will be a tall task, but the Cowboys are playing great football currently. After all, they’ve now won eight of nine games going back to Week 10 of the regular season.

