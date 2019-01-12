Estrella Nouri, Dak Prescott’s Rumored Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dak Prescott’s latest rumored girlfriend is actress Estrella Nouri. Prescott has not commented publicly on the potential relationship but there are some indicators that the two could be an item.

Even if Prescott and Nouri are dating, don’t expect the Cowboys quarterback to post photos with Nouri. With the exception of sharing memories of his late mother, Prescott has remained immensely private about his personal life. Prescott explained why he prefers to keep some things to himself.

“You guys want to talk to me more,” Prescott told reporters per the Dallas News. “Maybe more followers and stuff on Instagram and Twitter. But other than that, my personal life is still the same: same close friends and family that sticks around, and still doing the same things I used to do. I’ve never really cared or bought into the fame.”

At this point, everything involving Prescott and Nouri is rumors. Find out why some believe the Cowboys quarterback is dating the actress.

Learn more about Prescott’s rumored girlfriend.

1. Nouri Posted a Photo at a Cowboys Game Earlier This Season

On November 18, 2018, Nouri posted a photo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The photo shows her on the field with a football, and it appears to be after a Cowboys game. One week earlier, Terez Owens reported Nouri was seen at a Cowboys game sitting with Prescott’s friends.

“Estrella was sitting with all of Dak’s friends at the game, I saw her there with my own eyes. Dak got her the tickets for the game,” Owens reported.

2. Nouri Is an Actress Whose Appearances Include 2 Broke Girls, Entourage, Queen Sugar & the Upcoming TV Series Shadow Wolves

According to IMDb, Nouri has 13 acting appearances so far in her career. Her most recent work is in the TV series Shadow Wolves which is in post-production. Here’s an overview of the new show where Nouri plays Alex Williams per IMDb.

Colonel Branson (Gibson), head of a secret and covert division of the NSA, keeps the Shadow Wolves operating albeit now independent and rogue. When ISIS terrorists begin to sneak across the U.S. border into Arizona, Branson alerts the Shadow Wolves team and sends them his best agent, Eric Shaw (Walker), to stop the terrorists.

Nouri played Melina Gold on Own’s Queen Sugar. Nouri’s first big break came in 2010 when she played an executive assistant on Entourage. She played Judy on 2 Broke Girls in 2014.

3. Nouri Used Prescott’s Mantra “Faith, Fight & Finish” in Her Instagram Post From AT&T Stadium

Prescott often speaks about the importance of three words in his life: faith, fight and finish. Prescott posted a picture of headphones with the phrase written on the top along with a brief explanation.

“Three words I live by. Tell me in the comments: what mantra guides you in life? #1of1,” Prescott posted on Instagram.

Nouri could have picked any phrase, but she chose the same words in her post after the Cowboys game.

“Faith Fight Finish ❤️🦁Let’s go!!,” Nouri noted on Instagram.

4. The Phrase “Faith, Fight & Finish” Comes From Prescott’s Late Mother, Peggy

According to the Dallas News, the words “faith, fight and finish” come from Prescott’s late mother, Peggy. It was a message she left to Prescott and his two brothers at her 2013 memorial service. The Dallas News noted the specific details from the memorial service.

The mantra of “Fight, Finish, Faith” is something the Prescott boys have tried to live out since their mother’s memorial service in November of 2013. Bishop J. Anthony Grant, a long-time family friend, delivered the message… Grant still has the manuscript from the service. He told Tad, Peggy left him “fight” because he’s always willing to fight for the family. Jace, who was with Peggy when she died, received “finish,” because that’s what he does when he commits to something. “Faith” was meant for Dak, Grant said, because “he’s the one that just believes. You know this now, he just believes that he can change the world.” Grant said Peggy’s sons, who have the message on necklaces, have embodied the words – of which Peggy was all three. “And, together,” he said, “they make up her.”

5. Prescott Reportedly Sent Nouri Flowers When She Was in Dubai

Terez Owens reported Prescott sent a bouquet of flowers to Nouri when she was staying at a Dubai hotel. The report detailed the flower arrangement as well as the attached card.

We FIRST told you about Dak Prescott’s newest “girlfriend” Estrella Nouri. This comes to us via our tip box. “I work in a very well known hotel in Dubai where we have a celebrity guest, Estrella Nouri staying. Before she checked out she received a huge bouquet of flowers from American football player Dak Prescott. The card said “These last few months have been the best. Miss you babe!”

