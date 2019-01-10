DeMarcus Cousins Return: Warrior Says This Rapper Gave Him A ‘New Mindset’

Golden State Warriors big man, DeMarcus Cousins will return to NBA action next week against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 18.

A four-time NBA All Star, Cousins is coming off of a serious Achilles’ injury from last season.

To prepare for this season, Cousins says that he channeled a single by recording artist, Kevin Gates called Change Lanes.

“I’m in a different mindset than I ever was before,” Cousins told me.

“I believe [I can relate to it]. He went through a situation, he went through a hard time. He came out, he realized ‘let’s change the lanes a little. I have a new mindset,’ so it’s kind of the same thing [I’m going through]. My knowledge is growing, my mind is growing. That’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors this offseason joining the super team that includes Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant.

Having never played in the NBA Playoffs during his eight seasons in the NBA, the time is now for Boogie.

“We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me.

“You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

At 6-11 and 270 pounds, DeMarcus Cousins was an overgrown stats stuffer for the New Orleans Pelicans in 48 games last season.

For those keeping tabs at home, he posted 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans before his Achilles injury last January.

While the NBA’s Western Conference is competitive with teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers improving this season, the Warriors are still the champs.

Cousins will make an immediate impact at the center position for the Warriors right away.

“His game is cerebral,” Cousins high basketball school coach, Otis Hughley told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He plays around and he plays the angles, he plays in position. He thinks the game. He doesn’t have to depend so much on being athletic or super quick or fast. He doesn’t have to have that.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA insider, Chris Sheridan thinks that Cousins is the piece that the Warriors need.

“Cousins is a big x-factor on that team,” he told me.