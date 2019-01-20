Drew Brees Super Bowl: How Many Rings Has Saints QB Won?

Drew Brees is looking to win his second Super Bowl as the Saints can advance to the big game with a win over the Rams in the 2019 NFC Championship. The Saints won Super Bowl XLIV back in 2010 for the 2009 season as New Orleans defeated Indianapolis 31-17.

Not only did Brees win his first title in 2010, but the Saints quarterback also won Super Bowl MVP. Brees led the Saints to a dominant victory despite being 4.5-point underdogs against the Colts. Brees threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis as the Saints hoisted the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Another Super Bowl win would catapult Brees into rare company with a handful of quarterbacks who have multiple Super Bowl victories. As NFL Network’s Good Morning Football pointed out, a strong argument can be made that Brees means more to his city than any other NFL player.

Brees signed with the Saints shortly after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Heading into the 2019 NFC Championship, Brees spoke with the Saints website about what it has been like to see the city come together.

Well, I think from Day one, ’06, you go back to that time when a lot of us came here six months post-Katrina. All of us leaning on one another. You know, this was this is a new environment for Sean (Payton). It was a new situation, first-time head coach. Man, he had his hands full trying to put together a staff and a team to try to put together a winner to give the people of New Orleans and this community something to cheer about. I think he drew the connection very quickly. He helped to create that bond. He had to create the culture here that fits the mold of this city, you know, and the Who Dat Nation. So I think he’s always embraced that. So that’s one of the big reasons why there’s such a connection between the two.

Brees Led the Saints to the Franchise’s Only Super Bowl Victory

Like Brees, the Saints have only won one Super Bowl in franchise history. Brees and Sean Payton have had a historic run in New Orleans. According to Newsday, Brees and Payton have combined for the second-most regular season wins (118) and starts (190) of any coach-quarterback combination in NFL history.

Heading into the 2019 NFC Championship matchup, Brees stressed the importance the team not taking this opportunity for granted despite their past success.

“I think that’s been well communicated really as we’ve journeyed through the season here and as we’ve hit every benchmark and hit every level that we aspired to get to,” Brees noted per the Saints website. “Don’t take it for granted. Appreciate it. It takes a lot of hard work to get here. We are still a young team in a lot of areas, but we also have a lot of great veteran leadership. I think those guys throughout the season have done a great job in making sure that’s communicated to guys and guys understand that.”