Zion Williamson NBA Draft: 3 Best Landing Spots for Duke Star

Phenomenal freshman Zion Williamson produced another 20-point game in Duke’s 72-70 victory over Virginia on Saturday. With the field of players for the 2019 NBA Draft coming into focus, Williamson has separated himself from the pack as the clear-cut top prospect. Williamson possesses all the physical tools to dominate against NBA competition and his feel for the game is better than advertised. Given his unique package of skills, Williamson has the potential to change the fortunes of any team that selects him in the draft.

The Hawks, Suns, Bulls, Knicks, and Cavaliers all appear to be contenders for the top pick at this point in the season. Selecting from those five, here are the three destinations that would make for an ideal home for Williamson’s talents.

Zion & Trae Young Partner in Atlanta

Under Head Coach Lloyd Pierce, the Hawks are attempting to become the Golden State Warriors of the Eastern Conference. Guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter were selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft and Williamson would be an excellent player to partner with that backcourt duo. Young and Huerter have shown glimpses of their ability to stretch the floor on offense. Coupled with Williamson’s dynamic play in space, the Duke star would continue to find a ton of favorable looks in Atlanta.

Along with Young and Huerter, Williamson would seamlessly slide into a spot next to John Collins and Taurean Prince. On defense, Prince and Williamson would give the Hawks the option to freely switch when necessary.

Williamson to the Big Apple

By adding Williamson, the Knicks’ frontcourt would give opposing defenses fits. If Kristaps Porzingis secures a long-term deal in New York this summer, coach David Fizdale’s squad would be set up for years of success. Along with a potential pairing with Porzingis, Williamson’s media-friendly presence could make him the most popular sports figure across New York’s entire sports landscape.

Depending on how big Porzingis’ deal is, the Knicks will be contenders to add a veteran star in free agency. If everything goes perfectly for New York, Williamson could be an integral part of a new star-studded NBA trio.

Three-Headed Monster in Phoenix

Much like the Hawks’ situation, the Suns would insert Williamson into a cast of players that have their best years in front of them. In the post, Williamson and DeAndre Ayton have the potential to blossom into a tandem that could garner all-time recognition if everything breaks right for Phoenix. With Devin Booker capturing the majority of the attention from opponents, Williamson would fulfill a complementary role on offense as he develops. The Suns’ current lack of a true point guard would also pave the way for Williamson to act as a secondary facilitator.

