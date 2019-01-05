Dawn & Stacy Elliott, Ezekiel’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ezekiel Elliott’s parents, Dawn and Stacy Elliott, have been with the Cowboys running back from the start. Ezekiel’s mom and dad were both college athletes at Missouri. Stacy played football, while Dawn ran track.

Ezekiel’s parents are frequently at AT&T Stadium to cheer on their son. Dawn made the news after Ezekiel found her in the stands and handed her a football after he scored a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott flips the touchdown ball to his mom in stands and adds a kiss: pic.twitter.com/3sH05F3IcU — Brandon George (@DMN_George) October 1, 2017

Stacy moved to Columbus, Ohio to be near his son when he headed to Ohio State. ESPN the Magazine described their relationship in a 2016 story as Elliott headed into the NFL.

He has always been there for his son. When Ezekiel left home for Ohio State at the age of 17, it was Stacy who moved too, from the family’s house just outside St. Louis to Columbus, just in case his son ever needed anything. Now he’s convinced he needs to have a presence in Dallas. Stacy is going to look for a place to stay there. He’s going to look after Zeke.

Learn more about Ezekiel’s family

1. Ezekiel’s Dad Had Concerns About How His Son Would Handle the Spotlight of Being an NFL Player

Just months after Ezekiel was selected in the 2016 NFL draft, Stacy expressed concern over how his son would handle NFL stardom.

“My biggest worry is … I don’t believe my son knows how to navigate in life being a superstar,” Stacy explained to ESPN. “He’s like a little boy who wants to play football and have fun and enjoy people. We’ve always said this about Ezekiel, ever since he came into the world. He’s just happy to be alive. He’s a happy guy. But this world is not.”



2. Ezekiel Bought His Mom & Family a New House

Shortly after getting drafted by the Cowboys, Ezekiel purchased a new home for his mom and family. According to the Dallas News, Ezekiel purchased the house in the St. Louis, Missouri near where he grew up.

“It just feels really good to reward my mom,” Elliott explained to the Dallas News. “The hard work she put in raising me and all she sacrificed, finally being able to do something for her for the first time feels really good.”

3. Ezekiel’s Mom & Dad Were Both Student-Athletes at Missouri

Stacy played defensive end and linebacker at Missouri. He was on the field during Colorado’s “fifth down” play in 1990. Dawn was also a standout athlete and competed in the heptathlon for the Missouri track team.

Dawn and Stacy both made sacrifices to allow Ezekiel to pursue his athletic dreams. Stacy noted they planned vacations around Ezekiel’s national track meets.

“Dawn and I sacrificed to provide a high quality education for Ezekiel and his sisters,” Stacy told 5 Points Blue. “We’re a middle class family trying to provide an upper class education and lifestyle for our children. Ezekiel went to private school his academic career through high school. So we didn’t drive the best cars. We didn’t go on fine trips or live in big houses. Most of our money went to the children. Our family vacations were AAU national track championships held in places across the country.”

4. Dawn Takes Credit For Ezekiel’s Hurdling Ability

Given Dawn’s experience as a track athlete, she takes credit for Ezekiel’s hurdling ability. Elliott has a habit of jumping over defenders during his runs. Ezekiel first pulled it off while playing at Ohio State and has done it several times since joining the Cowboys.

“That’s me, I get the hurdle credit,” Dawn told ESPN in 2015. “But truthfully, I don’t know where this is coming from [lately]. He’s been hurdling since he was 13; he’s just never done it before in a football game…I was laughing and asked him about it after the game Saturday, and he said he had always just been scared to do it [on the football field]. He did not do that in high school or any other time he played. But, I mean, it doesn’t surprise me, because Ezekiel is a very good athlete, just very athletic.”

5. Ezekiel’s Sister, Lailah, Runs Track at Ohio State

This is probably one of my fave pics ever pic.twitter.com/XxEoqoWtGL — Lai 💗 (@lailah_elliott) July 23, 2018

Ezekiel’s sister, Lailah, followed her brother’s lead and went to Ohio State. Lailah announced her commitment to Ohio State in 2017. Ezekiel also has a sister named Aaliyah.

“It’s official @lailah_elliott is a #Buckeye! Like your brother I support your decision! #BuckeyeNation stand up! There’s an Elliott on Deck!” Stacy tweeted about his daughter.

Ezekiel gave his sister a shoutout after she graduated high school in 2017.

“Congrats @layellssxo for graduating from Burroughs last night. I am beyond proud of you. I know you will continue to succeed in academics and track and field at THE Ohio State. I love you ! ❤️” Ezekiel posted on Instagram.