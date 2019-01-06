Hunter Henry Injury Timeline: When Will the Chargers TE Return?

Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry won’t be available for the team’s Wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers did not activate the tight end from PUP (Physically Unable to Perform).

Leading up to the playoffs, there was some belief that Henry could make it back onto the field sometime in December. Anthony Lynn, Chargers head coach, even said Henry “looked a lot better than I thought he would.”

Henry’s rehab for the ACL tear he suffered during the offseason is “going well” according to Rapoport’s latest report.

Henry Tore His ACL in May During OTAs

Henry suffered a torn ACL on the first day of OTAs on May 22. The tear happened during a non-contact drill, and it was initially believed that Henry would miss the entire 2018 season.

ACL tears typically take at least six months to recover from after successful surgery, but it can take up to nine months before a player is 100 percent. In a contact sport like football, an ACL tear almost always means the loss of a whole season.

Henry’s Recovery Has Gone Smoothly & He Appears Close to Being Ready to Play

Less than four months after undergoing surgery, Henry was running with a knee brace.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn commented at the time (via the Los Angeles Daily News): “He looked real good. He did some start-and-stop stuff, a little bit of change of direction. It’s just so soon. It was amazing how he looked today.”

The Chargers placed him on the PUP list in September. By doing so, it would allow him the chance to return if healthy.

Henry participated in practice leading up to the Wild-card game. Lynn said, “I believe the knee is stable. Did some things last week and I thought he looked really good. Now it’s just about his conditioning, getting back the chemistry with our offense and just playing football.

Henry, a 2016 second-round draft pick out of the University of Arkansas, caught 36 passes for 478 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. In 2017, he hauled in 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns before going down with a knee injury in a week 15 showdown against the Chiefs. He ended the year on injured reserve due to a lacerated kidney, but he was healthy and ready to play in 2018 before the ACL tear.

According NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche, the Chargers have until Monday night to activate Henry should they advance over the Ravens in the Wild-card game.

