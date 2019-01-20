Christen Harper, Jared Goff’s Rumored Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Goff, one of Los Angeles’ most eligible bachelors, appears to be off the market as the Rams quarterback has been linked to a new girlfriend, Christen Harper. If Goff is dating Harper, the couple is keeping their relationship under wraps as neither has made it Instagram official.

In interviews conducted several months ago, Goff lamented his single status, so the relationship looks to be relatively new. Harper is a model and actress with 192,000 followers. Goff is reportedly keeping the relationship a secret to keep it from being a distraction from the Rams attempt to win a Super Bowl.

Goff has not been the typical L.A. pro athlete, and his mother, Nancy Goff, noted that fans should expect her son to handle stardom a little differently than most people.

“You don’t have to be the King of L.A.,” Nancy explained to Bleacher Report. “In the way one person thinks you’re the King of L.A. He’ll do it his way.”

Learn more about Goff’s rumored girlfriend.

1. Jared Goff Has Been Linked to Model Christen Harper

Sports Gossip reported Goff is dating Harper but has been keeping their relationship private. Harper was in attendance for the Rams Divisional Round matchup with the Cowboys but did not sit with Goff’s family. Here are the details on their rumored relationship, per Sports Gossip.

Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends. She was at the game last weekend but sat with the Whitworth clan and not his family and friends from home.

2. Goff Previously Said He Was Focused on Winning Games Rather Than Finding a Girlfriend

It is no surprise that there would be interest in the dating life of the NFL quarterback that plays in Los Angeles. When asked about his previous single status, Goff noted he wanted to notch a few more accomplishments in his football career before he got serious with someone. Goff even cited Tom Brady as motivation for the right way to handle the spotlight.

“Do you think Tom Brady is with Gisele [Bundchen] if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl? No,” Goff noted to Bleacher Report. “There’s nothing that matters if you don’t win games. It’s just like if you’re an actor or actress or a rapper or anything. If you don’t produce, people won’t care.”

3. Goff’s Celebrity Crush Is Jennifer Aniston

In an ESPN interview prior to the season, Goff admitted he has a crush on actress Jennifer Aniston. Here is Goff’s explanation on what he would say to Anniston if they ever met.

If you could take an Uber Pool with any female celebrity, who would you pick?

Jennifer Aniston. She’s an all-timer. I’d probably freeze up and just let her talk the whole time.

Goff is also a big fan of Taylor Swift and pop music in general. The Rams quarterback attended Swift’s concert at the Rose Bowl with his sister and mother.

4. Goff Admits It Is Hard to Stay in a Relationship in L.A.

Goff spoke with ESPN about the challenges of dating in Los Angeles. The Rams quarterback noted it is not difficult to meet women, but it is challenging to keep them around.

Goff explained he would like to have a family someday but needs to find a girlfriend first. The words in italics are the ESPN questions Goff was answering.

Could you see yourself raising a family in LA someday?

I need a girlfriend first.

It’s tough to meet girls out here.

It’s not tough to meet them.

Sure, says the quarterback.

No, I mean, you can meet a bunch of girls out here. It’s tough to keep them.

5. In Addition to Modeling, Harper Is Also an Actress Who Made Appearances in 2 Projects That Are in Post-Production

In addition to her modeling career, Harper is also an actress. According to IMDb, Harper appeared in Auggie and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, both projects are in post-production status. Here’s an overview of The Obituary of Tunde Johnson where Harper plays Caroline, per IMDb.

The gripping and emotional drama tells the surreal tale of a wealthy, black, high school senior who falls victim to an endless time loop of police brutality.

Auggie is a sci-fi drama starring Richard Kind and Harper plays Auggie, the namesake of the film, per IMDb.

Forced into early retirement, Felix Greystone falls in love with an augmented reality companion, to the detriment of his relationship with his wife and daughter.

Harper also appeared in the short film Seven’s Eleven back in 2004.