Jared Goff’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Goff leads one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, but Jared’s family notes the success has not changed the Rams quarterback. Jared’s parents, Jerry and Nancy Goff, have seen their son’s maturation both as a player and person.

Jared’s dad, Jerry, does not believe the L.A. spotlight is too much for his son. Despite Jared’s calm demeanor, Jerry noted his son is extremely competitive.

“I think he embraces that. I really do,” Jerry explained to Bleacher Report. “He hasn’t said this, but he wants to prove L.A. made the right decision in giving up a bunch. That’s with him every day. He wants to show the fans and the organization, You know what, you invested this much in me, I’m going to give it all back to you guys with a championship.”

Jared is still the same guy who enjoys listening to pop music with his sister, Emily. Jared’s mom, Nancy, appreciates her son being himself even after signing an NFL contract.

“Jared is who he is,” Nancy explained to the Los Angeles Times. “He doesn’t apologize for that.”

1. Jared’s Dad, Jerry, Played 6 MLB Seasons, Mostly as a Catcher

Jared’s dad played as an MLB catcher for six seasons. Jerry played for the Expos, Pirates and Astros with the majority of his appearances coming in his initial stint in Montreal. According to Fox Sports, Jerry also spent time at first and third base in addition to playing catcher.

Jerry played in 90 games over those six seasons. MLB.com detailed some of Jerry’s most impressive stats.

“For his career, Goff had a .656 OPS in 250 plate appearances. Defensively, he threw out 23 percent of attempted basestealers in 75 attempts,” MLB.com noted.

2. Jared Went to a Taylor Swift Concert With His Mom & Sister

Jared has no problem admitting he is a Taylor Swift fan. In an interview with ESPN, Jared noted she was the coolest celebrity he has met. Jared went to a Taylor Swift concert with his mother, sister and grandmother.

“Probably Taylor Swift [coolest celebrity he has met],” Jared explained to ESPN. “I got hooked up backstage at her Rose Bowl concert. I was with my sister, mom and grandma. I’m a big fan.”

Jared also met Kobe Bryant at the concert and noted that he is trying to embrace Kobe’s winning mentality.

“The goal is to win games,” Jared noted to ESPN. “You win a title, stuff like that will come. I actually met Kobe at the Taylor Swift concert, just briefly. He’s one of the best ever when it comes to that killer instinct. I’m not quite Mamba yet, but I’m on my way and I’d love to sit down and talk to him.”



3. Jared’s Sister, Lauren, Admitted to Getting Emotional Seeing Her Brother Play in the NFL

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lauren graduated from UCLA in 2014 with a degree in international development and also earned a master’s degree in social work. She discussed what it was like seeing her brother play in the NFL for the first time.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten really emotional until then,” Lauren told the Los Angeles Times. “It was bizarre. That was my first NFL game, and at Cal it was like he was a local guy so it didn’t really feel so out of this world. When he stepped on the field, I was thinking, ‘This is so weird. That’s Jared out on the field.'”

As the Taylor Swift concert may indicate, Jared and Lauren share an affinity for pop music as she discussed with the Los Angeles Times.

“He totally likes Justin Bieber,” she confided. “He unashamedly likes pop music, and I do too.” In fact, Lauren sent Jared a text last week recommending her new favorite song: “Back It Up” by Pitbull. “It’s kind of cheesy pop,” she said. “But I’m like, ‘It’s a good one. You might appreciate it.’ He said he’d check it out.” Some might flinch at revealing a family member’s penchant for “cheesy pop” music. Not the Goffs.

4. Jared Is More Concerned With Winning Games Than Finding a Girlfriend

It is understandable that there would be questions about the relationship status of an NFL quarterback living in Los Angeles. All indications are Jared is single and choosing to focus on football early in his career. During an interview with Bleacher Report, Jared referenced Tom Brady as the model for success on and off the field.

“Do you think Tom Brady is with Gisele [Bundchen] if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl? No,” Jared noted to Bleacher Report. “There’s nothing that matters if you don’t win games. It’s just like if you’re an actor or actress or a rapper or anything. If you don’t produce, people won’t care.”

Nancy noted she does not expect her son to take the typical path of a professional athlete living in Los Angeles.

“You don’t have to be the King of L.A.,” Nancy explained to Bleacher Report. “In the way one person thinks you’re the King of L.A. He’ll do it his way.”

5. Jared’s Father Noted His Son Has a Calmness About Him That He Did Not Have as an Athlete

One of the things that has allowed Jared to succeed since Sean McVay took over as Rams head coach has been his ability to remain calm under pressure. Jerry noted that it is not a trait that he gets from his dad.

“Even at Cal when it was a sh–show and with the Rams when it was tough, he’s got that ability to keep it in perspective,” Jerry noted to Bleacher Report. “Of course you want to go nuts when you’re not playing well and throw s— and break stuff—that’s my personality—but he’s different. He keeps the positive energy going in the right direction.”

