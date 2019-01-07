Browns’ Jarvis Landry Recruiting Both Antonio Brown & Le’Veon Bell?

The likelihood of the Cleveland Browns landing even one of the Pittsburgh Steelers current stars in Antonio Brown or Le’Veon Bell is a massive longshot. But that doesn’t mean Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t making an effort to do some recruiting of sorts. Or at least that how it seems on the surface.

As CBC Athletes revealed, Landry posted a photo on Instagram recently of him with Brown and Bell at a previous NFL Pro Bowl. In the photo, the Browns receiver states that “it all make sense in the end,” a comment which led to the internet going wild with speculation.

While this could mean a variety of things, there’s an obvious reason to believe it may relate to the trio teaming up, even if Landry is just messing around. Regardless, Bell’s tenure with the Steelers seems to be coming to an end barring something drastic changing, so he’ll likely have a new home in 2019.

Antonio Brown’s Future

The topic of Antonio Brown is one which has heated up as of late and recently took a major turn. As Will Brinson of CBS Sports cited, the Steelers are looking to part ways with their star wide receiver, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the team “will move him in a trade.”

“The reason why it’s a high — I call it a high probability, and we have until March 13 new league year to see this come to fruition, he’s due a $2.5 million roster bonus five days after that date,” Mortensen explained. “The Steelers, certainly because of what happened this week but what’s been festering behind the scenes even a couple of years beyond that, they will move him in a trade.”

The idea of teaming up Brown and Landry in Cleveland has to be incredibly appealing and it’s worth noting the Browns have over $74.95 million in projected cap space, per Spotrac. That ranks as the fourth-most in the NFL and they also have 57 players signed, which is more than any other team in the top eight.

The Le’Veon Bell Fit

While Landry signed a five-year, $75.5 million deal with the Browns prior to the 2018 season, he’ll have plenty of incentive to do some recruiting. Unfortunately, the idea of bringing Bell to town with his massive contract demands doesn’t make a ton of sense.

The Browns have 2018 second-round pick Nick Chubb holding down the starting running back job. Although he didn’t get a real chance to produce until the seventh game of the season, Chubb still had a big year. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout finished the season with 192 attempts for 996 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 149 yards and two additional scores for good measure.

Cleveland’s rookie duo of Chubb and quarterback Baker Mayfield sparked a solid final stretch of the season in which the team went 5-2 and flashed an impressive amount of upside.

