Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft Stock: Alabama WR a Top 2020 Prospect

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had little trouble producing NFL-caliber talent at the wide receiver position. That’s expected to stand true once again in the 2020 NFL Draft when Jerry Jeudy becomes eligible to make the leap to the next level. While he has one year left before being able to declare, the full scope of his talents has become very clear.

Jeudy won the 2018 Biletnikoff Award which goes to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football. The last Alabama wide receiver to win the award was current Dallas Cowboys standout Amari Cooper, who did so in 2014. Jeudy was also a First-Team All-SEC selection after a year in which he caught 59 passes for 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games.

The 6-foot-1 wideout took a big step forward in his sophomore season and has landed squarely on the radar of draft analysts. So let’s take a look at the latest on his stock as well as when he could potentially come off the board in next year’s draft.

Jerry Jeudy’s NFL Draft Stock & Outlook

There have been rave reviews pouring in about Jeudy and his performance this season. The Crimson Tide’s young star has the potential to join an impressive group of receivers who played for the school. While we previously mentioned Cooper, there’s no question that Julio Jones has had the most success at the NFL level to this point among current players. Regardless, Jeudy’s upside is tremendous.

Although it’s incredibly early, Walter Football had Jeudy as the No. 4 wide receiver prior to the season, but that was with Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown and Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown ahead of him. Obviously, those projections were before Jeudy’s superb 2018 campaign as well, and his stock has only risen since that point.

As recent as October, Luke Easterling of USA TODAY’s Draft Wire stated that both Jeudy and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could wind up as top-10 picks. It’s hard to argue with that outcome, especially considering there are so many wide receiver-needy teams spread across the NFL.

Jeudy has impressive speed and the size to be able to win jump balls and also break the field open. According to Draft Scout, he’s run as low as a 4.38-second 40-yard dash while Walter Football’s breakdown above clocks him at 4.45 seconds. Regardless, Jeudy’s big-play ability is wildly apparent considering he averaged 18.9 and 18.7 yards per reception over the past two seasons.

READ NEXT: Marquise Brown NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Oklahoma WR’s Stock

