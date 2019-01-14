Kevin Durant Could Sign With Warriors For One More Season Says Analyst

Kevin Durant signing with the Los Angeles Lakers is realistic.

USA Today Sports predicts that that could be a huge possibility.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is highly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019 , I was told by a league source in September.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Some believe that KD may think differently after an interview with Bleacher’s Report where KD labeled playing with LeBron James as toxic and admitted that the attention LeBron James receives isn’t his fault.

Another free agency option for KD could be to stay with the Golden State Warriors for one more season.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, FS1’s Jason McIntyre says Durant signing a 1+1 deal with the Golden State Warriors might be a viable option.

“I don’t know enough clearly what he wants right now,” McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But I think Durant doesn’t know right now what he wants to do, it’s January. A lot can change in six months.”

The Warriors are looking to become just the fourth franchise to achieve the ‘three-peat’ of three straight titles and only the sixth separate team.

But only one team have won more than three championships in a row with the Boston Celtics managing eight successive triumphs from 1959 to 1966.

McIntyre believes that KD does pay attention to legacy and history.

“When you look at the Warriors possibly winning a third, nobody in the modern era – not Magic [Johnson], not Michael [Jordan], not Larry [Bird], not Kobe [Bryant], not Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal], nobody won four,” he said.

“If the Warriors can convince him, ‘Hey man, you stay, we win four – nobody can touch that.’ Nobody has ever done that dating back to the pre-three-pointer era, the 60s Celtics.”

“But that’s not the modern era. I think they could make a convincing argument, ‘Hey man, let’s do a 1+1, let’s chase that fourth, nobody has ever done it, let’s get it.’

With the Golden State Warriors moving into their brand new state-of-the-art arena, Chase Center, for the 2019-2020 – McIntyre believes Durant could be swayed into staying another year.

So what should KD do?

“I would lean towards Kevin Durant signing a 1+1 [contract] and staying one more year,” says McIntyre.

“That to me and opening a new arena, I wonder if Durant would stay for a 1+1.”

McIntyre says he’s fostered a relationship with KD online, which started when McIntyre suggested that KD is better than LeBron James.

“Durant noticed it [an Instagram post of McIntyre’s on Durant being better than LeBron] because he’s on social media a lot and started opening up a dialogue,” he said.

“He’s not revealing any secrets, he doesn’t follow me. But we discuss some things and I think he’s an interesting, fascinating guy.”