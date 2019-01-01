McKenzie Milton’s Injury: Will UCF QB Play Again Next Season?

McKenzie Milton still has more surgery on the horizon, but UCF is not ruling out the quarterback from playing again next season. UCF quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby spoke with ESPN about Milton’s status prior to the Fiesta Bowl.

“Yeah, I think so [not ruled out for 2019 season],” Lebby told ESPN. “We’ll kind of wait and see. I think it’s day-to-day with him. That’s just the reality of it, and working through it all with him and our medical staff and seeing where it goes.”

Milton’s mother, Teresa Milton, has been updating fans on her son’s health via social media. She posted on December 22nd that Milton had undergone an EMG nerve study and alluded to an upcoming surgery to repair his nerves.

“Good Morning Night Nation yesterday was a good day! McKenzie went through EMG nerve conduction study .Painful but so hopeful. Recovery has started, the key of his up coming surgery is the nerves. Please keep praying specificalliy [sic] for that. Thank U Dr Ziddel and Jewett!…The fans and the love and prayers will carry him through!,” Teresa Milton posted.

Given all Milton has been through, including multiple surgeries, it will be a tall task for him to see the football field once again in 2019. According to Sporting News, Milton’s upcoming procedure will mark the fifth surgery that the UCF quarterback has undergone since sustaining the injury against USF on Black Friday.

McKenzie Milton Traveled With UCF to the Fiesta Bowl

FL 🛫 AZ See you out in the desert, Knight Nation 🙌#UCFiesta ⚔️ @Fiesta_Bowl pic.twitter.com/yEA0hng29L — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 27, 2018

It was a good sign to see Milton traveling with the UCF team to the Fiesta Bowl. Milton was not able to attend the AAC title game against Memphis in Orlando. Lebby noted that Milton may have a long road to recovery, but he expects the quarterback to make it back on the field.

“Obviously, we’re all hoping and wishing that the surgery goes incredibly well and successful in January and gives him the ability to rehab and get back as soon as he can,” Lebby told Sporting News. “It’ll take some time, but once he gets back, he’ll be back and he’ll be ready to roll.”

Teresa Milton provided an update on a positive ultrasound on December 13th.

“Good Morning Knight Nation! Wanted to thank you all for the prayers and good thoughts! Yesterday KZ has a ultra sound and it was music to our hearts ! Today a surgery to get him more comfortable! He will be at the Fiesta Bowl to cheer his team mates on to Victory! Arizona bound,” Teresa Milton posted.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel believes Milton will eventually be back on the football field.

“It was a traumatic injury,” Heupel said via The Spun. “Everybody across the country saw that when it happened. He’s got a bunch of hurdles to still clear to get back on the football field, but everything that has unfolded [with the multiple surgeries he’s already had] has pretty much been best-case scenario. He’s well on his way back to rehabbing it and getting better and being in position to eventually get back on the football field.”

Darriel Mack Jr. has filled in for Milton since the injury. UCF also just signed another quarterback from Hawaii in Dillon Gabriel.