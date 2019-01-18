WATCH: Lakers’ Michael Beasley Tries to Check in With Wrong Shorts

For Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley, the start to Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t quite go as planned. Fortunately, it had nothing to do with his play during the actual game but instead occurred before he even got off the sidelines. When Beasley attempted to check in, he realized that he was wearing the wrong shorts.

Although it took him a second to notice, the fans, announcers and likely his teammates realized it almost immediately. Unfortunately, this led to Beasley’s chance to get in the action being delayed, as Rob Perez of The Action Network shows that he had to (obviously) return to the locker room and change.

All-time Michael Beasley moment. Goes to scorer’s table to check in, denied because he’s wearing wrong shorts. pic.twitter.com/naGxnQXqgM — Pascwob Siakam (@WorldWideWob) January 18, 2019

Fortunately, all’s well that ends well, as Beasley was able to get that sorted out and the game shorts on, as ESPN’s Dave McMenamin showed.

Update: He’s got the right ones on pic.twitter.com/mTwg38cEUo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2019

Michael Beasley’s 2018-19 Season With Lakers

Although Beasley’s minutes with the Lakers have been sporadic, he’s produced when on the floor for the most part. Through the 17 games he played in prior to Thursday against the Thunder, Beasley has averaged 7.2 points while playing just 9.8 minutes per game. For good measure, he’s shooting 53.8 percent from the field, the highest mark of his career to this point.

The 30-year-old veteran had a solid start to the calendar year as well, reeling off four-straight games with double-digit points in January. This includes scoring 19 points on 9-13 shooting with four assists, two blocks and two rebounds in just 19 minutes against the Detroit Pistons on January 9.

Beasley’s Absence From Lakers

In some terrible news for Beasley and his family, the forward stepped away from the team in early December for what was originally described as a “personal reason.” It later came to light that there was an illness in his family and shortly after that his mother was battling cancer.

It was revealed by Paul Tamayo of Clutch Points that she passed away on Sunday, December 22 after a long battle. Beasley posted on Instagram the day after with a picture of his mother and an angel emoji in the caption.

As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin quoted, Lakers coach Luke Walton sent his thoughts and prayers to Beasley and the family after the news.

“I just wanted to send our love, our thoughts and our prayers to Michael Beasley and his family,” Walton said. “They’re going through a tough time. But we’re thinking of you, we miss you, and we love you.”

Beasley returned on January 4 and has played in each game since.

READ NEXT: Is James Harden a Better Player Than LeBron James Currently?

