No NFL Sunday Night Football Playoff Game on NBC TV Tonight, Jan. 6

There is not a traditional NFL Sunday Night Football game on TV tonight, January 6. NBC had the Eagles-Bears game which kicked off at 4:40 p.m. Eastern and was the final game of the weekend. This game was over by the time the Sunday night game typically begins. Fans tuning into NBC looking for a football game will be greeted with the Golden Globes as there are no more NFL games until January 12th.

NFL fans will have to wait until Saturday, January 12th for more NFL action. The good news is Alabama and Clemson square off for the college football national championship on Monday, January 7th at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Colts and Chiefs will kickoff the Divisional Round on January 12 at 4:35 p.m. on NBC. It is a highly anticipated matchup with Andrew Luck trying to outduel Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. Since starting the season 1-5, the Colts have been red-hot. Colts head coach Frank Reich explained the team’s mindset for the postseason.

“We know we have an elite quarterback and we can throw it 400 yards and win when we have to,” Reich told ESPN. “But what we talked about is the margin for error in playoff football when you try to do it that way is very thin. But when you can win like this, when you can win running the football and stopping it, that’s just everything.”

The Cowboys punched their ticket to the postseason. Dallas will face the Saints in the Divisional Round unless the Eagles upset the Bears. If Philly defeats Chicago, the Cowboys would face the Rams. The Cowboys would be on the road in either matchup.

The Saints are the Vegas favorite to win the Super Bowl. Drew Brees spoke about whether the team feels the pressure of being the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

“No, I don’t think we look at it that way,” Brees said per the Saints website. “Again, we’re focused on ourselves right now and then once we know who we’re playing then you just prepare for it like it’s any other game. If you approach every game during the season like it’s the most important game of the season then is this game any different? Not for me.”

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff schedule for next week’s Divisional Round.

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round