Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews’ New Puppy Is Adorable

Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews are the proud parents to a new puppy. The couple announced the news on their dog Steel’s Instagram page, which has now been adjusted to include his new brother, Silver, in the username.

“Just my dad telling me HE WON MVP & that IM GONNA BE A BIG BROTHER🎉🎉💯💯,” the Instagram post noted with a picture of Steel’s new little brother Silver.

Here’s a look at Silver, the newest addition to the family.

Mahomes noted that the couple was planning on getting another dog after the season, but Matthews decided to get a puppy a little sooner.

“It was a joint decision,” Mahomes said per The Wichita Eagle. “She definitely wanted it…I was trying to wait until the offseason, but she wanted to get it up here quickly. We’ve actually had it for a couple of weeks. It was getting trained and everything. We’ll have it this weekend, introduce him to Steel and hopefully that goes over smoothly.”

Learn more about Mahomes and Matthews love of dogs.

Mahomes Was Afraid of Dogs Prior to Steel

Mahomes admitted to being afraid of dogs when he was growing up. Now, Steel has become a part of the family. The couple is looking to use their platform to educate people about pit bulls.

“Just trying to show the world that not all of my breed is “mean & aggressive”w/ my little sister by my side❤️,” the dog’s Instagram profile reads.

“Until I was in high school [was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”

Silver Is the Newest Member of the Family

Matthews and Mahomes now have two dogs to keep them company. On a recent Instagram story, Matthews gave a sneak peek of her jacket featuring the two dogs as part of her attire for the AFC Championship.

Silver has now finally met his older brother Steel and the two dogs share an Instagram account with more than 31,000 followers.

“Hi, my name is Silver and I can’t wait to meet my big brother❤️,” one of Silver’s newest Instagram posts read.

According to The Kansas City Star, Mahomes gave Steel as a gift to Matthews when she was in college.

A Valentine’s Day gift from Mahomes (aka “dad”) two years ago has turned into the couple’s good buddy. Matthews had Steel as a pup when she lived at home in Tyler, Texas, and Mahomes was in his final season at Texas Tech. They came to Kansas City after the 2017 NFL Draft.

Matthews played soccer at UT Tyler, while Mahomes was playing quarterback at Texas Tech. Matthews now runs a personal training business in the Kansas City area. The couple is hoping Silver can bring Mahomes good luck in his quest to win the Super Bowl.