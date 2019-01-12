Patrick Mahomes’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Mahomes may have surprised the NFL with his record-breaking season, but Patrick’s family knew there was something special about him from an early age. Patrick threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as the Chiefs starting quarterback.

Patrick’s dad, Pat Mahomes, noted his son has been putting up crazy numbers since high school.

“If you look at it, he’s been doing this exact same thing since he was a starter at Whitehouse, or at Texas Tech,” Pat told The Kansas City Star. “The numbers are pretty much exactly the same. He’s been doing it since he was in the 11th grade.”

Patrick’s mom, Randi Anderson, witnessed her son’s meteoric rise and her one request is for Patrick to stay humble.

“I want him to stay humble; That means a lot to me,” Randi explained to KSHB. “I always encourage him to pray and to thank God for his blessings that he has and his abilities.”

Learn more about the Mahomes family.

1. Patrick’s Father, Pat, Was a Major League Baseball Player, & Patrick Was Selected in the MLB Draft Years Later

One of the things that shortened Patrick’s learning curve in the NFL was his experience learning from his father what life was like as a pro athlete. Pat was drafted by the Twins in the 6th round of the 1988 MLB Draft. Pat played in the majors from 1992 to 2003. Over his 11 seasons, he played for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pat was a pitcher and went 42-39 over his career playing in over 300 games. He had a 5.47 ERA and threw 452 strikeouts. Pat’s best season came in 1999 with the Mets when he went a perfect 8-0 and made a postseason run. He played in four playoff games before the Mets lost to the Braves in the NLCS.

Like his father, Patrick was also selected in the MLB draft. The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 37th round in 2014 even though Patrick informed teams he had no interest in playing as he focused on football

2. As a Kid, Patrick Fielded Balls For Derek Jeter & Had Batting Practice With Alex Rodriguez

Being a son of a pro baseball player has its perks. According to Sports Illustrated, when Patrick was growing up he hit balls with the likes of Alex Rodriguez and fielded balls for Derek Jeter. Patrick threw a 95 miles-per-hour fastball and every MLB team had scouted him in high school.

Patrick explained to Sports Illustrated that his passion was for football not baseball.

“My dad played football in high school, he was all-state, but he never really loved it,” Mahomes told Sports Illustrated. “But for me, football was my love.”

3. His Mother, Randi, Talked Him Out of Quitting Football

While Patrick’s parents divorced when he was young, they both remain involved in his life. According to IN Magazine, Patrick and his siblings moved with their mother to Whitehouse, Texas after a brief stop in Tyler. When Patrick was thinking about quitting football during high school, his mother encouraged him to give it more thought.

“He was just like, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” Randi told IN Magazine. “I told him, ‘You know if you quit, I don’t see you [being] in the stands just watching.’…He decided to go one more year and try football again and that’s when he fell in love with it. He got to play quarterback, which he always wanted to play.”

4. Patrick Has a Brother, Jackson & Sister, Mia

Patrick is the oldest of three children. Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, played basketball at Whitehouse High School before graduating in 2018. Jackson now attends UT Tyler where he is slated to finish in 2022. His sister, Mia, is in elementary school, and Randi explained to Tyler Today that Patrick looks out for his little sister.

“He misses Mia, and is very protective of her,” Randi told the Tyler Today. “Jackson is totally different from Patrick. He is good at other things, like basketball. He is aggressive and wants to be in charge. I told Patrick that it is hard to be his brother. I think he is sensitive that his younger brother sometimes gets the short end of the stick. That is a characteristic I am proud Patrick developed. For Patrick, winning is not everything. He is humble, and when he brags, he brags on the whole team, not himself. His Little League coaches remarked about that, and now his college coaches have noticed that same quality.”

While Patrick’s parents may not be together anymore, they still maintain a great relationship.

“His mom and I are still best friends,” Pat explained to Tyler Today.

I retired from pro ball his freshman year and was able to be there for most of his high school games. When offered the opportunity to go pro right out of high school, which is what I did, I told him to follow his dreams. I told him, ‘you’ll figure it all out along the way. You can play football or baseball, you might go into the pros, or you get an education and be whatever you want.’ Whatever he does, I am proud of him.

5. Patrick’s Dad Thought He Would Be a Special Baseball Player

Like his father, Patrick was a very talented baseball player. So much so that his former major league father thought his son would follow in his footsteps.

“Probably since he was about 5 I thought he was going to have a chance to do some special things,” Pat said to The Kansas City Star. “I just thought it would be baseball.”

Pat would soon find that the allure of football would be too much for his son to pass up.

“He just fell in love with football. I knew that,” Pat noted to The Kansas City Star. “Thousands of people in the stands, being the man who could dictate and change the game. He’s a student of whatever game he’s playing. He had played baseball for so long he knew every situation. He thought it was way through it. There was so much for him to learn in football and that’s what he loved.”