Tiffany Rivers, Philip’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whether it is raising eight children or commuting to Los Angeles from San Diego, Philip Rivers and wife Tiffany Rivers are not afraid to live unconventionally. Philip and Tiffany are expecting their ninth child in March. The couple’s eight current children range from three to 16 years old. Philip and Tiffany have six daughters and two sons: Halle, Rebecca, Peter, Gunner, Sarah, Grace, Caroline and Clare.

Tiffany and Philip are middle school sweethearts who married while in college at NC State. Tiffany is originally from Alaska but was raised in Alabama. Philip described their relationship in an interview with Chargers.com.

“We’re best friends. That to me has been the key. Whenever it gets kind of crazy, we’ll figure it out together. She’s awesome. Our family wouldn’t be what it is without her. She provides a great steadiness for all of us. She’s great for me also from a football standpoint as far as balancing my energy and passion I have for football. And she’s the same with our family. She’s very steady, and she very much lives in the moment. She’s very present. Through all the ups and downs that comes with football, and all the commitments that I obviously have, I can’t imagine doing this without her. There’s no way I could do it without her.”

1. Philip & Tiffany Are Expecting Their 9th Child in March 2019

Even when he is not running the Chargers offense, Philip stays busy with the couple’s eight children. The couple just announced they are expecting their ninth child.

“Fact of the day: Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child, as @eric_d_williams noted. Parents and kids make for an entire offensive unit,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Philip noted that what he has learned in his more than a decade as a father is that every moment matters to his children.

“Whether it be a math test, a homework assignment, or just shooting baskets,” Philip told Uproxx.com. “Everything matters. If you’re going to do it, and you’re going to shoot three-pointers today, then try to make all of them. The biggest thing I’ve learned as a dad is that kids want our time, more than anything. Sometimes the time is limited, and that’s just what it is. We have days, long weekends, but even if it’s just 10 minutes one day, if you really give them that 10 minutes, that’s the most valuable thing we can give them.”

2. The Rivers Family Still Lives in San Diego & Philip Commutes to Los Angeles in a $200,000 Luxury SUV

Philip Rivers spent upwards of $200K for this SUV with a built-in film room https://t.co/xDLuoSXLqg pic.twitter.com/kTlPtvetP0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2017

The Chargers may have a new home in Los Angeles, but the Rivers family decided to stay put in San Diego. This means Philip has quite a commute each day from San Diego to Los Angeles. Philip invested in a $200,000 luxury SUV as well as a driver to make the commute work. Philip often spends the car rides watching film.

“My two biggest things were my family time and my preparation and what I owe this football team,” Philip explained to the San Diego Union Tribune. “I was not going to sacrifice either of them in any big proportion. I can look at all the pluses and minuses and say, ‘OK. This does it.’ This allows me to get home in the 6 to 7 hour, which is when I got home the last 11 years, and it allows me to watch all or more of the film I watched before.”

Philip and Tiffany considered moving but noted nothing felt quite right compared to their current living situation.

“Every time we started driving back home,” Philip told The San Diego Tribune. “It was like, ‘Gosh!’ We had the feeling of ‘Ohhhh.’ … You look around (when house hunting) and you kind of get excited. You know, ‘That’s a neat neighborhood.’ Then we’d be driving home and we’d get to about Carlsbad and say, ‘Gosh! I feel like we’re going home.’ It just felt that way.“

3. Tiffany Co-Founded a Swimwear Line Called Hermoza in 2018

Tiffany is the co-founder of Hermoza, a swimwear line focused on creating timeless swimsuits. The name comes from the Spanish word, hermosa, which means beautiful. The company was founded in 2018 after Tiffany was dissatisfied with the current selection of swimwear. Here’s how Hermoza described the company’s inspiration.

Like many women, Marisa De Lecce and Tiffany Rivers wanted to find stylish swimwear that made them feel beautiful without showing too much skin. At the time, it was difficult to find, fashionable options were often too revealing and expensive, while more conservative brands were often too young, frumpy, dated, or dull. Marisa and Tiffany wanted an alternative. So, in 2018, they created Hermoza They focused on creating classic, timeless silhouettes with high-quality materials designed to meet the needs of the modern woman. The result is a line of swimwear that is feminine, functional, chic, and well-crafted. Marisa and Tiffany believe stunning, perfectly fitting swimsuits can give women the confidence to radiate on the outside who they are on the inside.

4. The Couple Got Married When Philip Was 19 Years Old & Playing College Football at NC State

According to CBN, the couple has known each other since middle school. Philip and Tiffany got married when the quarterback was 19 years old and attending NC State. Philip cited his Catholic faith and desire to refrain from having sex until they were married as a reason for their early marriage.

“Remaining pure, being chaste, was very important to us,” Philip said per the Christian Post. “Obviously there wouldn’t be many other reasons to get married at that point. I didn’t have a penny to my name.”

5. Tiffany Converted to Catholicism the Day Before Their Wedding

Unlike Philip, Tiffany did not grow up Catholic. In an interview with Life Teen, Philip noted that Tiffany became Catholic on the eve of their wedding.

“My wife had a lot to do with it, she’s a convert and she actually became Catholic the day before we got married,” Philip told Life Teen. “There’s so many gifts from the Faith to appreciate and it strikes people differently, but the one-ness of the Church wherever you are, Raleigh, San Diego, Alabama. Every place we were was home because the Catholic Church is the same everywhere. When we went to Mass that first Sunday after moving to a new place, that was where we felt at home and were able to say “well, home is anywhere, it doesn’t matter where we live because we have the Faith.”

The couple started the Rivers of Hope Foundation in 2009 to help orphaned children find permanent homes. The Rivers released a statement in 2013 announcing they were shutting the organization down.

“Tiffany and I are honored to be involved in bringing hope and awareness to the plight of foster children in San Diego County,” Philip said per CBS San Diego. “But now we want to broaden our focus and take a behind-the-scenes approach to helping children.”

