Super Bowl 2019: Rams vs. Patriots Betting Odds & Prediction

Championship weekend of the NFL playoffs wouldn’t be complete without a bit of drama, and Sunday’s action started with plenty. The Los Angeles Rams went into the Superdome and knocked off the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime, but the home team had some reason for frustration. The officials missed a big pass interference call with the game tied, resulting in the Saints settling for a field goal with under two minutes instead of a change for a crucial touchdown.

Saints coach Sean Payton pulled no punches after the game, but there’s nothing that can be done now, as the Rams are on their way to the Super Bowl. Their next opponent remains a talking point due to the late AFC Championship start, but the odds and betting line for both matchups have been revealed.

While the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs battle for a date with the Rams, we’re going to dive in and look at the odds and prediction for one side. If the matchup pits Tom Brady against Jared Goff, it seems New England will open as the underdog.

Patriots vs. Rams Early Betting Odds & Total

As Odds Shark revealed, Bet Online has posted the projected line and total on a Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl matchup. Here’s a current breakdown of how the opening numbers will look.

Los Angeles Rams -1.5

Over/Under: 56

It’s only somewhat surprising that the Rams would open as favorites over the Patriots, especially after Los Angeles reeled off 13 wins during the regular season. Even beyond that, the team proceeded to knock off the only other 13-win team in the league, the Saints, to make it to this point. In turn, you could make an argument they’re the best team in the NFL.

While the Patriots and Rams did not meet during the 2018 NFL regular season, Sean McVay’s squad did face the Chiefs in a thrilling 54-51 victory on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The two teams are not quite comparable, though, so it should lead to a good matchup.

Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl Prediction

It’s hard to peg how this game plays out, but the idea of two of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses meeting in the Super Bowl is appealing. Fortunately, whether the Rams wound up facing the Patriots or Chiefs, that would be the outcome.

The Chiefs boast the NFL’s best offense, averaging 35.3 points per game this season, while the Rams were No. 2 (32.9 points) and Patriots come in at No. 4 (27.3). One big question will be whether the two quarterbacks can be held in check. Although Rams signal-caller Jared Goff hasn’t put up massive numbers during the postseason, the Patriots have given up 4,160 yards and 29 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks.

On the opposite site, Brady and company have a strong matchup against a Rams defense that allowed 20 touchdowns to wide receivers during the regular season. They also gave up 1,075 yards and five scores to tight ends, per ESPN. Although the two offensive sides look likely to see a big boost, both teams have playmakers on the defensive side as well.

I wouldn’t go as far as saying that a Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl would turn into a defensive battle, but it’ll be lower-scoring than most think. I’m also going to give the edge to the Rams, as I think the Patriots offense and the question marks at receiver after Julian Edelman could lead to issues putting up enough points to get a win.

Prediction: Rams 27, Patriots 24 (Los Angeles and the under)

