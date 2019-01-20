Sean McVay’s Contract With the Rams; Extension Looming?

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay has risen up the NFL coaching ranks in an extremely short period of time. At just 30 years old, McVay put his name on a five-year contract that made him the next coach of the Rams. Serving as the Redskins’ offensive coordinator, McVay’s fruitful relationship with Kirk Cousins made him an obvious choice for the Rams’ opening.

The exact total of McVay’s contract has not been disclosed, but given his level of production with the Rams, he is likely in for a handsome raise in the near future. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, McVay and the Rams are already engaged in the preliminary talks of an extension. Despite being only in the second year of his current deal, McVay’s expert guidance of the Rams’ offense has translated to instant success.

The Current NFL Coaching Market

Given the recent run of enormous coaching contracts in the NFL, McVay could be in line for a contract that is on pace to rival Jon Gruden’s 10-year, $100 million deal with the Oakland Raiders. Like the relocating Raiders, the Rams have an obvious interest in creating a stable record before debuting their new stadium in 2020.

Even while under contract, McVay’s trend-setting record will allow him to negotiate a handsome raise. Across the NFL, teams are embracing young head coaching options. In a move clearly tied to McVay’s success, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier this month.

Partnership With Jared Goff

Prior to McVay’s arrival, Goff’s NFL future looked shaky at best. In his first year under center, the former first pick threw for five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Known for his accuracy at California, Goff completed just 54.6 percent of his passes over the course of seven games in 2016.

Things immediately turned around for Goff once McVay arrived prior to the 2017 season. By modernizing the Rams’ offense, the second-year quarterback passed for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns. In 2018, the positive trend continued for Goff. He finished with the most productive regular season of his career. Goff surpassed the 4,000-yard threshold and connected on a career-high 32 passing touchdowns.

