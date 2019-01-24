Rockets Trade Talk: Enes Kanter Among Top Options for Front Court Help

The Houston Rockets continue to battle the injury bug as of late, and while they’ve picked up some help, there’s still work to be done. Houston recently got Eric Gordon back on the floor and will have Chris Paul back soon enough, but they could use an extra body in the frontcourt. This stems from a previous injury which will leave center Clint Capela sidelined for an extended period.

With the Rockets playing more than a month straight while lacking legitimate depth, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed in mid-January that a thumb injury suffered by Capela was worse than originally thought. His MRI showed ligament damage, and in turn, he’s set to be out through the NBA All-Star break at a minimum.

Although Houston did add Kenneth Faried after his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, it’s apparent more depth is needed. There have been points where forward P.J. Tucker is playing center, and at 6-foot-6, that’s less-than-ideal. So, let’s check out a few potential trades the Rockets need to consider.

*All trades courtesy of ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

Robin Lopez Heads Out of Chicago

*Note: Houston adds a second-round draft pick.

The situation with the Bulls is somewhat of a headache, as the team is ready to move on from Robin Lopez. Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple, and it stems from a previous report which Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports brought to light. According to the analyst, Chicago won’t buy the veteran center out of his deal, as the expectation is that he would join the Golden State Warriors.

If the Bulls were to change course and reach a buyout agreement with Lopez, the Golden State Warriors would be his next destination, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Whether or not this still stands true with DeMarcus Cousins back in the mix for Golden State is a big question, but regardless, Houston has a need for Lopez right now. The Rockets wouldn’t have to give a huge amount back to acquire the Bulls big man, but Knight would be needed to cover the salary cap hit.

As things stand, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bulls take any deal which adds a possible draft pick.

Knicks Finally Trade Enes Kanter

*Note: Deal includes a second-round pick from Houston.

The New York Knicks already have interest in moving Kanter, but things hit a breaking point when the team faced Harden and the Rockets on Thursday. Kanter was expected to start with Luke Kornet out, but not only did he not start – he didn’t even see the floor. This is a perfect one-year rental for the Rockets, even with the $18.6 million cap number he has this season, per Spotrac.

While the Rockets would need to attach a larger contract to the deal (Brandon Knight makes sense), this comes down to whether the Knicks are just willing to move Kanter at this point. If they’re ready to part ways with the big man, then tossing a pick their way for the expiring deal could work. There’s obviously a chance the Rockets could have to sweeten the deal a bit, though, so that could make things interesting.

READ NEXT: James Harden Outscored Knicks’ Entire Starting Lineup in Win