Drew Brees vs. Rams: Saints QB Looks to Keep Rolling

Sunday’s contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams will mark the fourth meeting between the two franchises since 2016. In those three previous matchups, the Saints have secured two victories. In each win, quarterback Drew Brees has passed for a combined eight touchdowns and added an additional rushing touchdown. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, can the Saints’ reliable signal caller put together another solid outing when the pressure is on?

November 2016: Saints Top Rams 49-21

This late-season matchup between the Saints and Rams provided a crucial victory for a New Orleans squad in desperate need of a win. After a contentious Saints-led 28-21 scoreline in the first half, Brees provided the fireworks in the final two quarters.

As usual, Brees was incredibly accurate throughout the contest. He connected on 28 of his 36 pass attempts for 310 yards. Along with surpassing the 300-yard threshold, the former Purdue standout recorded four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Brees’ top target was Michael Thomas. The reliable receiver finished with nine catches, 108 yards, and two touchdowns.

November 2017: Rams Rise Above Saints 26-20

Under first-year head coach Sean McVay, the Rams captured a valuable victory at home over the visiting Saints. Despite some late heroics from rookie running back Alvin Kamara, Brees’ cast of contributors couldn’t pull out the win on the road. Brees was sacked three times and finished with a pedestrian 246 passing yards. His lone touchdown pass came by way of a 15-yard scamper from Kamara. Brees targeted Ted Ginn 11 times in the defeat. The former Ohio State star finished with seven catches for 71 yards.

In the end, Jared Goff’s 354-yard performance was enough to seal the win for the Rams. Goff overcame being sacked four times and connected with now-injured receiver Cooper Kupp for 116 yards.

November 2018: Saints Soar in 45-35 Victory

The Saints kicked off November with a crucial win over the Rams. With both teams hunting for home-field advantage, Brees put together a masterful performance. Playing behind a stout offensive line, Brees remained upright for the entire game. He connected on 25 of his 36 pass attempts and finished with 346 yards. Four separate Saints receivers hauled in touchdown passes from Brees, with Thomas leading the way with an eye-popping final total of 211 receiving yards.

On the other side, Goff and Brandin Cooks did their best to match the Saints’ high-octane offense. Goff finished with 391 yards and three touchdowns, while Cooks hauled in six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.