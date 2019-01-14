Saints Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does New Orleans Play Next?

The New Orleans Saints stormed back from a 14-0 first quarter deficit against the Eagles to go into halftime down 14-10. Propelled by a sensational performance by Drew Brees, a record-setting receiving night from Michael Thomas, and two crafty interceptions by Marshon Lattimore, the Saints never looked back in the second half, scoring 10 unanswered points.

The Nick Foles-led Eagles drove down the field into New Orleans territory late in the fourth quarter, but Lattimore picked off a pass intended for Alshon Jeffery to seal the 20-14 win for the home team.

The Saints’ gutsy come-from-behind win places them in the NFC Championship next weekend.

Saints Set to Host the Los Angeles Rams

The Saints will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. The Rams outlasted the Cowboys 30-22 on Saturday.

The Saints, as the No. 1 seed, will host the No. 2 seed Rams. Both teams finished the regular season with 13-3 records. The Saints, however, earned the tiebreaker for the one-seed by beating the Rams in a high-scoring thriller in week nine. The Saints’ 45-35 victory in the Superdome handed the Rams their first loss of the season (they were 8-0 at the time).

Saints vs. Rams: NFC Championship Date & Time

The NFC Championship airs on FOX on Sunday, January 20 at 3:05 p.m. ET. The Saints and Rams kick off championship Sunday first. The Chiefs will host the Patriots at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The NFC Championship figures to be a high scoring affair in a similar vein to excellent week nine matchup, which was one of the best regular season games of 2018. The Saints and Rams boast two of the league’s most potent offenses, but both of their defenses picked up the intensity in the Divisional round.