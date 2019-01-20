Does Sean McVay Have a Wife? Is the Rams Coach Married?

Rams head coach Sean McVay does not have a wife but is in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn. The couple have been dating long before McVay made history as the youngest coach in NFL history.

McVay and Khomyn were an item when he was the Redskins tight ends coach. Khomyn made the move across the country from Virginia to Southern California when McVay took the Rams job. The couple lives in a $2.71 million home they purchased in Encino, California, per Trulia. McVay was surprised when Khomyn informed him that fans knew where they lived thanks to social media.

“It’s all over TMZ yesterday,” McVay told ESPN shortly after their home purchase. “I closed on a place earlier this week. My girlfriend — she’s on social media, I’m not — she says, ‘You know, it’s everywhere, where we’re living and all that stuff.’”

Learn more about McVay and his girlfriend.

After McVay’s 1st Playoff Win, the Couple Hit Up a Los Angeles Hot Spot

McVay notched his first playoff win as an NFL head coach in the Divisional Round as the Rams topped the Cowboys. After the big win, McVay hit the town with Khomyn. According to TMZ, McVay and Khomyn went to Delilah in West Hollywood. Here’s how Eater described the exclusive supper club.

The place is meant to be a true supper club in a sense, with sit-down dinner that might consist of sliders, deviled eggs, or carrot cake, followed by bottle service and lots of music later in the evening. As for the Built Inc.-designed space itself, expect open opulence with dangling chandeliers and overstuffed armchairs. Wood and gold touches play off the brighter pink parts of the room, while a couple of long leather couches ring the tiled fireplace that acts as a focus for the room. Think 1920’s plush decor, with a modern twist.

Veronika Wore a “McBae” Shirt to the Cowboys-Rams Playoff Game

After the Rams advanced to the NFC Championship, Khomyn showed off her outfit for the game on Instagram. Khomyn was wearing a shirt with her husband’s face wearing sunglasses along with the word “McBae”.

Khomyn was with McVay at the 2018 NFL Honors show where he won the NFL Coach of the Year award. McVay’s girlfriend was among the people the Rams coach thanked after winning the award for his quick turnaround in Los Angeles.

McVay Comes From a Football Family

McVay may be young, but the Rams coach has been around football for a long time. McVay’s grandfather, John McVay, worked in the 49ers front office and helped construct a dynasty in the 1980’s.

“He was kind of the unsung hero,” McVay told the Los Angeles Times. “He was always in the background — never was a guy that needed the credit…I think there were a lot of things you subconsciously pick up that maybe you might not otherwise. The competitiveness, the interactions with the players, all those things that seem natural because you’re around it.”