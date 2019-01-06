Stacey Nagy, Matt Nagy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stacey Nagy is Bears coach Matt Nagy’s wife. The couple, who now live in Lake Bluffs, Michigan, have been together since high school and were married in 2002.

The Nagy family now numbers six, with four children, all of whom are boys and two of whom are twins. Little is known about Stacey’s professional life, though she and the boys are often present for Nagy’s press junkets and attend his games.

Stacey was with her husband when he made the decision to take the head coaching position for the Bears.

Here’s what you need to know about their marriage and family:

1. The Nagys Were Married in 2002; Stacey Is Matt’s High School Sweetheart

#Bears head coach Matt Nagy and his family enter the press conference. pic.twitter.com/v87is3IiNH — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) January 9, 2018

Stacey is Matt’s high school sweetheart, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. In an interview with the publication, Matt shared how important a good work-life balance is.

“To me, perspective is [that] there’s bigger things in life than football, and I know that’s hard to grasp,” he said. “Perspective can be taken so many different ways, and for me, it’s the perspective of life, whether that’s family, friends [or] treating people the right way. [It’s] never thinking that you’re bigger than something else. That’s perspective.”

Stacey was alongside her husband when he was offered his head coaching job, according to The Chicago Sun Times. General manager Ryan Pace and his wife took the Nagys to a private dinner, the publication reports, in which the two couples talked about everything, Nagy said. “You just knew it, and you felt it,” he explained to the publication. “Our wives are sitting with each other, and they’re going and they’re talking, and it’s clicking. It just kept going on and on. You talk football, and you talk about the future. It just felt right.”

2. Before Nagy Received His First Coaching Assistant Position, He Had a Job Selling Homes

Per USA Today, Nagy took a coaching internship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 after college, then soon took a job selling homes, as he and his wife already had all four of their children.

Nagy was hesitant to try another coaching position, but Brett Veach, who had played with him in college and now had a position with the Eagles, told USA Today that he convinced Nagy to take a risk.

Andy Reed, who hired Nagy, said to the publication, “He’s a hard worker, first of all, and he’s very smart. And he wanted it badly. Those were all positive things. He wanted to be a coach. He wanted to get in, he wanted to learn. He’d do anything to be able to do that. And he had to at the time.”

Nagy took a full-time coaching position with the Philadelphia Eagles that paid $45,000 a year and required him to drive 100 miles each day from Lancaster, where his family lived at the time, to Philadelphia.

Nagy said to ESPN of the risk he and his wife decided he should take, “I was the assistant to the assistant. Once I got in the door I knew I would make it. If you’re given a chance and you’re driven and obsessed and consumed when given the opportunity to prove people right, the sky is the limit.”

3. Stacey & Matt Have Four Children, All of Whom Are Boys: Brayden, Tate, Jaxon, & Jett

Matt Nagy celebrated the Bears' win with his family, sushi and a glass of Cabernet. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 17, 2018

The Nagy family have four young sons, all of whom were born before Nagy took his second chance at coaching in the NFL. Via the Chiefs website, Nagy said of their family, “[Stacey and I] tried for a girl and got two twin boys.”

Though little is known of Nagy’s children, he is a self-professed family man. Via The Chicago Tribune, Nagy said that he celebrated his team’s NFC North Championship in December with a sushi dinner with his wife and sons.

Nagy added that he had “one beverage,” as well: a glass of red wine.

4. The Nagy Family Lives in a $2.75 Million Dollar Home in Lake Bluff, Michigan

After Matt Nagy was introduced as the head coach of the @ChicagoBears, executive producer @SarahLauch sat down with her high school classmate-turned-NFL coach from Manheim, PA to go back to his days as a QB under the "Friday Night Lights". Full interview: https://t.co/e8J5Rg8nXo pic.twitter.com/losyhma43f — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) January 10, 2018

According to The Chicago Tribune, the Nagy family lives in a $2.75 million dollar mansion in Lake Bluff, Michigan, which has six bedrooms and is 9,400 square feet, cumulatively.

The publication reports that the purchase of the home for the Nagy family now squarely puts much of the Bears’ leadership within blocks of one another: offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and general manager Ryan Pace both live within minutes of Nagy.

Per The Tribune, the Nagy property was first listed in 2017 for $3.5 million, and sits on over two acres of land; ironically, Nagy was represented by the same real estate agent who represented his predecessor, John Fox, who was fired last January.

5. The Nagys Shared a Sweet Anecdote About Their Experience Watching the 2018 Super Bowl

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Matt and Stacey Nagy went to a small pub in downtown Lake Forest, Michigan, to watch the Super Bowl last year. Nagy had just been hired by the Bears, and he said he knew little people in the area at the time.

As the story is relayed by The Inquirer, the bar was so quiet that the Nagys had to ask to turn the television on, and Matt was quiet watching the game until his friend, Doug Pederson, executed the “Philly Special” right before halftime.

The publication reports that Nagy said to Stacey, “Holy hell. That was a [gutsy] call.” Then he shouted into the bar, “Yeah, Doug! Thataboy!”

Pederson told The Inquirer that he and Matt are good friends, and that their wives are good friends. What’s more, they have similar families (Pederson has three sons, who are older than Nagy’s four sons), and Pederson often gives Nagy parenting advice.