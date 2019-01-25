Suns Trade Talk: Mike Conley Headlines Top Deals to Add Point Guard

The Phoenix Suns are in search of a long-term answer at point guard, but whether they can find one prior to the NBA trade deadline remains a big question. While the team has a decent amount of talent with rookie center DeAndre Ayton and exceptional scorer Devin Booker, they need a clear-cut starter to run the show.

Rookie De’Anthony Melton has put together a solid season in limited action, but he’s still a bit raw and will need time to grow as a player. Fortunately, the Suns could target a few different names on the trade market, including one or two very talented options. With their own assets and a few young players that Phoenix could consider moving, they’d have a chance to land one of the available point guards while not breaking the bank.

Let’s take a look at two potential trades the Suns could pull off in order to bring in their facilitator of the future, starting with one to acquire Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies.

*Note: All trades created by ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Suns Acquire Mike Conley in 3-Team Trade With Grizzlies

*Note: Hawks acquire two first-round picks (protected from Suns, protected from Grizzlies). Suns also send a second-round pick to Grizzlies.

The added draft picks are going to be key because there’s little upside in this deal for the Atlanta Hawks. With that said, there are rumblings they’re looking to move both Dewayne Dedmon and Jeremy Lin, as the two players are on expiring deals. It makes sense if Atlanta wants to add draft capital and is willing to pick up Ryan Anderson’s contract.

For the Grizzlies part of the deal, the additions of Dedmon and Lin allow them to compete moving forward this year and add a player in Josh Jackson who provides upside at a low cost. If Memphis is attempting to free up cap space for free agency while staying competitive, this is a good way to do it.

Suns Strike Deal for Dennis Smith Jr.

This deal makes sense for both sides, as the Dallas Mavericks pick up Jackson, who’s a plug-and-play option and will make an impact for the foreseeable future. They also add a player in Richaun Holmes who’s capable of producing off the bench. In turn, the Suns pick up a young point guard to pair with Booker and Ayton.

Best of all, this won’t cost the Suns much to test out, and they’ll quickly see how Smith fits alongside his new teammates. While Phoenix trading Jackson is tough in both deals, the team has quite a bit of depth at small forward, and it allows them to make a trade like this to fill their biggest need.

READ NEXT: Rockets Trade Talk: Enes Kanter Among Top Options