Tom Brady Gets Praise From Dez Bryant, Who Trolls Entire AFC

Dez Bryant is one of the lucky ones. He’s never been on the opposite sideline for any of Tom Brady’s 28 playoff victories with the New England Patriots. While so many AFC teams have had to watch the Brady-led Patriots make runs through the playoffs and to the championship game, Bryant has enjoyed greatness from the outside. That’s probably why it’s a bit easier for him to joke about just how dominant the quarterback has been.

After New England had locked up a spot in the AFC Championship Game for the eighth consecutive year, the NFL showed some love in the form of an Instagram post. Bryant was quick to respond, joking that he knows “all the teams in the AFC can’t wait” for Brady to retire, via CBC Athletes.

It’s hard to argue with Bryant, although the Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep Brady out of the Super Bowl this season. The bad news for the rest of the conference (and league) is that the 41-year-old quarterback isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

Tom Brady’s Impressive Level of Dominance

Dating back to 2001, the Brady-led Patriots have failed to win 10-plus games exactly one time, and that came in 2002 when they went 9-7. Including the 2018 season, New England has now made it to either the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl in each of the past eight seasons, winning 11 or more games every year.

As for Brady, his numbers have been exceptional, and the victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday moved his playoff record to 28-10. He’s thrown for 10,569 yards and 72 touchdowns while failing to win a postseason game in just two seasons over a 15-year span.

Brady Not Showing Signs of Cooling Off

When a player throws for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 97.7 and it’s chalked about by many as a solid, but not spectacular year, it shows just how good they are. Brady has become an ageless wonder and is getting the job done with whatever pass-catchers he has healthy and on the field.

Just this season alone, his top target in Julian Edelman was suspended for the first four games of the season, Rob Gronkowski missed three games and he lost Josh Gordon to finish the year. Through all of that, Brady still finished the year with a strong stat line and the No. 2 seed in a crowded and impressive AFC.

READ NEXT: Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady Matchup Set to Make NFL History