Trevor Lawrence’s Family Proud of Clemson Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence’s family tries to keep a low profile, despite the Clemson quarterback emerging as one of the stars of college football. Trevor grew up in Cartersville, Georgia, which is 45 minutes north of Atlanta. Trevor’s dad, Jeremy, manages a steel company while his mother, Amanda, is a nurse practitioner per Sports Illustrated.

Trevor is a celebrity in the small town as Sports Illustrated detailed. Coming out of Cartersville High School, Lawrence was the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the class of 2018.

The path Trevor took to becoming the No. 1-ranked quarterback in this year’s freshman class runs through, of all places, Chick-fil-A, where he would watch game film over breakfast in a corner booth, trying his best to dodge locals. Trevor Mania got so intense here that, after one practice, Lawrence arrived to his vehicle to find two men waiting for a photo and autograph. They had driven down from Ohio.

Learn more about Lawrence’s family and his high school football career.

Trevor Has a 7-Year-Old Sister, Olivia & an Older Brother, Chase

The family calls Trevor’s youngest sister, Olivia, “the boss.” Trevor finds Olivia before every home game on the infamous Tiger Walk as Sports Illustrated described.

Olivia, 7, is the baby of the family whom Mansell refers to as “the boss” of the house. “At each Tiger Walk, you can see Trevor stop and make sure he gives The Boss a hug,” Mansell says.

Trevor’s older brother, Chase, is a 24-year-old artist.

Trevor’s Mother, Amanda, Notes Her Son Has an Uncanny Calming Presence

It takes a special player to lead a team to the national title game as just a freshman quarterback. The reason Trevor has been able to succeed in his first season at Clemson is his ability to stay level-headed.

“Trev really has an uncanny just calmness about him,” Amanda told the Post and Courier. “Even in the midst of very intense circumstances or situations, Trevor’s got a pretty level head and he’s been able to handle that. My husband is really like that too. He probably gets that from his dad. He’s just calm, cool and collected.”

Trevor Broke Deshaun Watson’s High School Records For Touchdown Passes & Passing Yards

Trevor is not too far removed from the Deshaun Watson era at Clemson. It is only fitting that the current Clemson quarterback broke the former Tigers quarterback’s high school records in Georgia.

According to Max Preps, Trevor broke Watson’s high school records for most touchdown passes and passing yards ever in the state of Georgia.

The Lawrence Family’s Christian Faith Is Center of Their Lives

"I put my identity in what Christ says, who He thinks I am and who I know that He says I am."

– Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/y0Hl0uQOwD — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) September 24, 2018

Trevor has been outspoken about his faith, often writing Bible verses on his wristband. The family attends Tabernacle Baptist Church near Trevor’s old high school. Tabernacle Baptist’s pastor Don Hattaway discussed how important faith is to Trevor and his family.

“That’s [consistent church attendance] always been impressive to me,” Don told the Independent Mail. “It just underscores their desire to raise their children in the Lord. To watch that through the years has been a great encouragement to a lot of people, I believe.”

