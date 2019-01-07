Trevor Lawrence & Tua Tagovailoa Share Christian Faith

Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa are on opposing teams, but the two quarterbacks share the same Christian faith. Lawrence and Tagovailoa even share an affinity for the same Bible verse. Sirius XM’s Danny Kannell reported that the two quarterbacks read Philippians 4:6-7 before every game.

“I asked both Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa how they are so calm and composed at such a young age. Both gave the exact same answer. Their faith. Pretty cool. Reminds me of Philippians 4:6-7 which I used to read before every game!” Kannell tweeted.

Here’s a look at the New Living Translation version of Philippians 4:6-7.

6 Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. 7 Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.

Tagovailoa noted that it was the faith of some of the Alabama players and coaches that caused him to commit to the Crimson Tide.

“First and foremost, it was their belief in God,” Tagovailoa said per SB Nation. “Their belief in God was one of the biggest things that kind of struck me. That kind of lines up with everything in my life. It’s not really structured, ‘There’s God, and there’s anything else.’ It’s more, ‘God’s so in the middle, and everything revolves around Him.’ That’s the kind of atmosphere I want to surround myself with.”

Trevor Lawrence Says His Faith Is the Most Important Thing in His Life

"I put my identity in what Christ says, who He thinks I am and who I know that He says I am."

Lawrence is known for his calm demeanor which has helped him lead Clemson to compete for a national title despite just being a freshman. The Clemson quarterback cited his faith as a big reason why he is able to stay calm during games.

Earlier this season, Lawrence spoke with Clemson Insider about his faith.

Football is important to me, obviously, but it is not my life. It is not like the biggest thing in my life. My faith is. That just comes from kind of knowing who I am outside of that. I just know, no matter how big the situation is, it is not really going to define me…I put my identity in what Christ says, who He thinks I am and who I know that He says I am. Like I said, it really does not matter what people think of me or how good they think I play. That does not really matter. That has been a big thing for me, in my situation, just knowing that and having confidence in that.

Tua Tagovailoa Thanked God After Winning the 2018 National Championship

Nick Saban felt a change was needed in the 2018 title game. Tagovailoa was a freshman with limited experience, but Saban inserted him into the game at halftime with Alabama trailing Georgia. Tagovailoa led Alabama to a comeback overtime victory. After the game, Tagovailoa cited his faith.

“Excuse me, first and foremost, I’d just like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Tagovailoa said per AL.com. “With him, all things are possible. That’s what happened tonight…All glory goes to God. I can’t describe what He’s done for me and my family. Who would have ever thought I would have been here, right now in this moment. So, you know, thank God for that, and I’d just like to thank my teammates and coach Saban for giving me the opportunity.”

Tagovailoa is known for making his eye black into the shape of crosses, and Lawrence writes scripture references on his wrist band. Lawrence appeared to have Galatians 6:9 written on his wristband during the national title game.