Tyree Jackson NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Buffalo QB’s Stock

The recent chatter around NFL draft prospect Tyree Jackson has ramped up as of late. The former Buffalo Bulls quarterback increased his draft stock through the 2018 season and in the build-up to the Senior Bowl. He’ll be a name to monitor over the coming months and could see his overall outlook improve for a variety of reasons.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound quarterback has eye-opening size and is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,131 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns (28 passing). He led Buffalo to a 10-4 record last year while the team went 7-1 in conference play. The projections on when Jackson could come off the board have been a bit scattered, so we’re going to take a look at his overall value.

Let’s start with what the NFL draft analysts have said about the stock of the 2018 MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Tyree Jackson’s 2019 NFL Draft Stock

The quarterback position ahead of this draft remains tough to gauge, and there’s a handful of players who could be in good position to really elevate their stock. But Jackson is a name who may be a bit raw compared to others, although he possesses a decent amount of upside. Currently, Draft Tek has Jackson as the No. 7 overall quarterback, ahead of NC State’s Ryan Finley and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, among others.

During a breakdown of the prospects at the Senior Bowl, ESPN’s Todd McShay praised Jackson for his deep ball, but also cited his inconsistent accuracy.

“Tyree Jackson out of Buffalo uncorked some head-turning deep balls with swirling winds, but he remains highly inconsistent with his accuracy.”

Along with McShay, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. offered a fairly high ranking on Jackson, considering the fact there’s a decent amount of mid-round talent surrounding him. On his most recent Big Board, Kiper marked the Buffalo quarterback as his No. 9 prospect at the position, ahead of Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.

Tyree Jackson’s NFL Draft Projections

If predicting when early-round quarterback prospects will come off the board is tough, doing so with the mid-to-late rounders can be a near-impossible task. Walter Football offered an interesting breakdown of Jackson and overall, seemed to be somewhat high on him. Currently, they have him as the No. 11 quarterback and coming off the board somewhere in rounds four to six, citing that he should have returned to school.

“Jackson should have returned for his senior year, but he decided to make the jump to the NFL. In 2018, the junior completed 55 percent of his passes for 3,131 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2017, he completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,096 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson is a big physical specimen, but accuracy issues could weigh down his chances of rising in the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.”

Along with that, DraftTek’s most recent mock had Jackson coming off the board as the top pick in the sixth round to the Arizona Cardinals.

The range of where Jackson could wind up coming off the board could vary quite a bit depending on how the NFL Scouting Combine goes. The good news is that he has the physical traits, big arm and upside to help his draft stock moving forward. Realistically, it seems safe to assume that Jackson will be selected on the third day of the draft.

