Super Bowl 2019: Where & When Is Big Game This Year?

The 2019 Super Bowl is headed to Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the new Mercedes Benz-Stadium. The two teams squaring off have yet to be determined but Vegas has a few favorites. According to OddsShark, the Saints are the favorites to win the Super Bowl with +240 odds, the Rams are second at +425 and the Chiefs are the top team in the AFC with +470 odds.

Why do so many people like New Orleans to win another Lombardi Trophy? The Saints have the NFC’s No. 1 seed which means they can host each playoff game at the Superdome. This is a massive plus for the Saints as the New Orleans dome provides one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL. With the path to the AFC title going through Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs also stand a good chance to make the big game.

Despite these teams being the favorites, there is plenty of time for surprises in the NFL playoffs.

Let’s take a look at some of the Super Bowl 53 Details.

Maroon 5 Will Perform at the 2019 Super Bowl

Who will perform at the 2019 Super Bowl? Maroon 5 will headline the show and will be joined by Travis Scott. According to Consequence of Sound, Cardi B and Big Boi are rumored to be involved as well.

The Maroon 5 selection was criticized by some in the Atlanta area since the region has produced so many top Hip-Hop acts through the years. The addition of Scott could be the NFL’s response to the Maroon 5 pick.

According to Newsweek, there is a petition with nearly 50,000 signatures urging Maroon 5 to boycott the Super Bowl in response to Colin Kaepernick still not being on an NFL roster. According to US Weekly, the band is having trouble finding additional acts to join them because of the Kaepernick situation.

The 2019 Super Bowl Is Technically Super Bowl LIII A.K.A. Super Bowl 53

Roman numerals can be hard to keep up with, but the NFL is continuing the tradition with Super Bowl LIII. This is the technical name for the 2019 Super Bowl. SB Nation provided a bit of clarity on why the NFL still uses Roman numerals thanks to an explanation in an old NFL media guide.

The Roman numerals were adopted to clarify any confusion that may occur because the NFL Championship Game—the Super Bowl—is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season. Numerals I through IV were added later for the first four Super Bowls.

Hip-Hop Producer Jermaine Dupri Is Organizing a Free Concert Series in Atlanta During the Week of the Super Bowl

Famed hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri is producing a free Super Bowl concert series in Atlanta. Part of the aim of the series is to celebrate some of the music that has come out of the area.

“It means a lot, especially to make sure people from out of town leave with the right mindset of what Atlanta is about,” Dupri told Atlanta Magazine. “[There’s] no city musically like Atlanta. No city has had a run the way that we have for this many years, with this much talent and this many artists. It’s really important to see that the committee paid attention to that.”

Super Bowl LIVE will take place at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. Goodie Mob, Waka Flocka and Ying Yang Twins are just a few of the artist that will be performing.