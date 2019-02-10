Memphis Express Roster: Christian Hackenberg Starting for AAF Team

Day two of the Alliance of Ameican Football is underway with the Memphis Express taking on the Birmingham Iron. While there are multiple talented players on both sides of the ball, two names specifically stand out. For the Express, quarterback Christian Hackenberg is looking to prove he can still play at a high level after failing to impress in recent NFL seasons.

On the other side, Birmingham running back Trent Richardson, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft will be a name to watch this season. Among the many other intriguing prospects, Hackenberg and Richardson will be headliners. Both players are still young and have flashed upside ether during their collegiate careers or at times in the NFL.

Let’s take a look at the Memphis roster and break down how the group looks, as well as a few names to watch.

AAF’s Memphis Express: Offensive Roster & Starters

Position Player Name Quarterback Christian Hackenberg Quarterback Zach Mettenberger Quarterback Brandon Silvers Running back Zac Stacy Running back Terrence Magee Running back Rajion Neal Running back Anthony Manzo-Lewis Wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow Wide receiver Fabian Guerra Wide receiver Dontez Byrd Wide receiver Kayaune Ross Wide receiver Alton “Pig” Howard Wide receiver Reece Horn Wide receiver Devin Lucien Tight end Brandon Barnes Tight end Adrien Robinson Tight end Cordon Moog Center Demetrius Rhaney Center Oni Omoile Guard Jessamen Dunker Guard Daronte Bouldin Guard Robert Myers Guard Dallas Thomas Tackle Christian Morris Tackle Toby Weathersby Tackle Anthony Morris

While Hackenberg did wind up starting the game against Birmingham, there was some belief that it would be Terrence Magee in the backfield. Zac Stacy wound up getting the starting nod, though, which isn’t all that surprising consider the stretches of solid production in the NFL he had. The official depth charts haven’t been released, but as the game goes on more information on playing time comes to light.

Memphis Express Defensive Roster

Position Player Name Defensive end Jamichael Winston, Sr. Defensive end Corey Vereen Defensive tackle Julius Warmsley Defensive tackle Greg Gilmore Defensive tackle Montori Hughes Defensive tackle Latarius Brady Defensive lineman Sam Montgomery Linebacker Anthony Johnson Linebacker DeMarquis Gates Linebacker Davis Tull Linebacker Benetton Fonua Linebacker Quentin Gause Linebacker Colton Jumper Linebacker Drew Jackson Cornerback Terrell Bonds Defensive back Brandon Maiden Defensive back Justin Martin Defensive back Jeremy Cutrer Defensive back Arnold Tarpley, III Defensive back Malik Boynton Defensive back Jonathan Cook Defensive back Charles James, II Defensive back Channing Stribling

Special Teams

Position Player Name Punter Brad Wing Punter Josh Jasper Long snapper Ryan Navarro

