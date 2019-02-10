Memphis Express Roster: Christian Hackenberg Starting for AAF Team

Day two of the Alliance of Ameican Football is underway with the Memphis Express taking on the Birmingham Iron. While there are multiple talented players on both sides of the ball, two names specifically stand out. For the Express, quarterback Christian Hackenberg is looking to prove he can still play at a high level after failing to impress in recent NFL seasons.
On the other side, Birmingham running back Trent Richardson, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft will be a name to watch this season. Among the many other intriguing prospects, Hackenberg and Richardson will be headliners. Both players are still young and have flashed upside ether during their collegiate careers or at times in the NFL.
Let’s take a look at the Memphis roster and break down how the group looks, as well as a few names to watch.
AAF’s Memphis Express: Offensive Roster & Starters
*All rosters from the AAF official website.
|Position
|Player Name
|Quarterback
|Christian Hackenberg
|Quarterback
|Zach Mettenberger
|Quarterback
|Brandon Silvers
|Running back
|Zac Stacy
|Running back
|Terrence Magee
|Running back
|Rajion Neal
|Running back
|Anthony Manzo-Lewis
|Wide receiver
|Damore’ea Stringfellow
|Wide receiver
|Fabian Guerra
|Wide receiver
|Dontez Byrd
|Wide receiver
|Kayaune Ross
|Wide receiver
|Alton “Pig” Howard
|Wide receiver
|Reece Horn
|Wide receiver
|Devin Lucien
|Tight end
|Brandon Barnes
|Tight end
|Adrien Robinson
|Tight end
|Cordon Moog
|Center
|Demetrius Rhaney
|Center
|Oni Omoile
|Guard
|Jessamen Dunker
|Guard
|Daronte Bouldin
|Guard
|Robert Myers
|Guard
|Dallas Thomas
|Tackle
|Christian Morris
|Tackle
|Toby Weathersby
|Tackle
|Anthony Morris
While Hackenberg did wind up starting the game against Birmingham, there was some belief that it would be Terrence Magee in the backfield. Zac Stacy wound up getting the starting nod, though, which isn’t all that surprising consider the stretches of solid production in the NFL he had. The official depth charts haven’t been released, but as the game goes on more information on playing time comes to light.
Memphis Express Defensive Roster
|Position
|Player Name
|Defensive end
|Jamichael Winston, Sr.
|Defensive end
|Corey Vereen
|Defensive tackle
|Julius Warmsley
|Defensive tackle
|Greg Gilmore
|Defensive tackle
|Montori Hughes
|Defensive tackle
|Latarius Brady
|Defensive lineman
|Sam Montgomery
|Linebacker
|Anthony Johnson
|Linebacker
|DeMarquis Gates
|Linebacker
|Davis Tull
|Linebacker
|Benetton Fonua
|Linebacker
|Quentin Gause
|Linebacker
|Colton Jumper
|Linebacker
|Drew Jackson
|Cornerback
|Terrell Bonds
|Defensive back
|Brandon Maiden
|Defensive back
|Justin Martin
|Defensive back
|Jeremy Cutrer
|Defensive back
|Arnold Tarpley, III
|Defensive back
|Malik Boynton
|Defensive back
|Jonathan Cook
|Defensive back
|Charles James, II
|Defensive back
|Channing Stribling
Special Teams
|Position
|Player Name
|Punter
|Brad Wing
|Punter
|Josh Jasper
|Long snapper
|Ryan Navarro
READ NEXT: AAF TV Schedule: Predictions & Previews for Sunday, February 10