Memphis Express Roster: Christian Hackenberg Starting for AAF Team

Christian Hackenberg

Getty Memphis Express QB Christian Hackenberg

Day two of the Alliance of Ameican Football is underway with the Memphis Express taking on the Birmingham Iron. While there are multiple talented players on both sides of the ball, two names specifically stand out. For the Express, quarterback Christian Hackenberg is looking to prove he can still play at a high level after failing to impress in recent NFL seasons.

On the other side, Birmingham running back Trent Richardson, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft will be a name to watch this season. Among the many other intriguing prospects, Hackenberg and Richardson will be headliners. Both players are still young and have flashed upside ether during their collegiate careers or at times in the NFL.

Let’s take a look at the Memphis roster and break down how the group looks, as well as a few names to watch.

AAF’s Memphis Express: Offensive Roster & Starters

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name
Quarterback Christian Hackenberg
Quarterback Zach Mettenberger
Quarterback Brandon Silvers
Running back Zac Stacy
Running back Terrence Magee
Running back Rajion Neal
Running back Anthony Manzo-Lewis
Wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow
Wide receiver Fabian Guerra
Wide receiver Dontez Byrd
Wide receiver Kayaune Ross
Wide receiver Alton “Pig” Howard
Wide receiver Reece Horn
Wide receiver Devin Lucien
Tight end Brandon Barnes
Tight end Adrien Robinson
Tight end Cordon Moog
Center Demetrius Rhaney
Center Oni Omoile
Guard Jessamen Dunker
Guard Daronte Bouldin
Guard Robert Myers
Guard Dallas Thomas
Tackle Christian Morris
Tackle Toby Weathersby
Tackle Anthony Morris

While Hackenberg did wind up starting the game against Birmingham, there was some belief that it would be Terrence Magee in the backfield. Zac Stacy wound up getting the starting nod, though, which isn’t all that surprising consider the stretches of solid production in the NFL he had. The official depth charts haven’t been released, but as the game goes on more information on playing time comes to light.

Memphis Express Defensive Roster

Position Player Name
Defensive end Jamichael Winston, Sr.
Defensive end Corey Vereen
Defensive tackle Julius Warmsley
Defensive tackle Greg Gilmore
Defensive tackle Montori Hughes
Defensive tackle Latarius Brady
Defensive lineman Sam Montgomery
Linebacker Anthony Johnson
Linebacker DeMarquis Gates
Linebacker Davis Tull
Linebacker Benetton Fonua
Linebacker Quentin Gause
Linebacker Colton Jumper
Linebacker Drew Jackson
Cornerback Terrell Bonds
Defensive back Brandon Maiden
Defensive back Justin Martin
Defensive back Jeremy Cutrer
Defensive back Arnold Tarpley, III
Defensive back Malik Boynton
Defensive back Jonathan Cook
Defensive back Charles James, II
Defensive back Channing Stribling

Special Teams

Position Player Name
Punter Brad Wing
Punter Josh Jasper
Long snapper Ryan Navarro

  • Published
