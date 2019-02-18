AAF Week 2: Stats Leaders, Standings and Best Highlights

Charles Johnson

Getty Former Minnesota Vikings WR Charles Johnson is with the Orlando Apollos

Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football is officially in the books and we learned a bit more about each time and quite a few of the players. Although it’s only been two games, it seems there are 2-3 teams who have a leg up on the rest of the league, while one or two teams have a lot of work to do ahead of Week 3.

The Orlando Apollos, Birmingham Iron and Arizona Hotshots all remained unbeaten while the Salt Lake Stallions, Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends are still seeking their first wins. Memphis nearly got the job done and upset Arizona, but John Wolford and company scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a 12-point deficit.

Salt Lake also was close to grabbing their first win as well, falling 12-9 to Birmingham after a Trent Richardson touchdown gave the Iron their first lead of the game with under five minutes left. In the other two games, San Diego used a strong fourth quarter to top Atlanta 24-12 while Orlando overcame a fourth-quarter deficit of their own, outscoring San Antonio by 17 to win 37-29.

The second week of AAF play brought exciting finishes and some big performances as well. We’re going to break down the current standings, best stat lines from the weekend and the Week 2 highlights.

AAF Standings After Week 2

PF= Points for
PA= Points against
DIFF= Point differential

Western Conference

  1. Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF
    Arizona Hotshots 2-0 1-0 58 40 18
    San Antonio Commanders 1-1 1-0 44 43 1
    San Diego Fleet 1-1 0-1 30 27 3
    Salt Lake Stallions 0-2 0-1 31 50 -19

Eastern Conference

  1. Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF
    Orlando Apollos 2-0 1-0 77 35 42
    Birmingham Iron 2-0 1-0 38 9 29
    Memphis Express 0-2 0-1 18 46 -28
    Atlanta Legends 0-2 0-1 18 64 -46

Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 2

*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and AAF.com

Quarterbacks

  • Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 19/28 for 393 yards, two touchdowns
  • John Wolford (ARI): 14/22 for 194 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions
  • Logan Woodside (SA): 20/39 for 223 yards, one touchdown, one interception
  • Matt Simms (ATL): 17/25 for 160 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Running Backs

  • Ja’Quan Gardner (SD): 15 carries, 104 yards, two touchdowns
  • Zac Stacy (MEM): 19 carries, 101 yards, one touchdown
  • Tim Cook (ARI): 13 carries, 73 yards, one reception, one touchdown
  • Kenneth Farrow (SA): 13 carries, 74 yards, one touchdown
  • Joel Bouagnon (SL): 11 carries, 70 yards, one touchdown
  • Trent Richardson (BIR): 19 carries, 41 yards, six receptions, 50 yards, two touchdowns

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

  • Charles Johnson (ORL): seven catches, 192 yards, one touchdown
  • Jalin Marshall (ORL): three catches, 84 yards, one touchdown
  • Rashad Ross (ARI): four catches, 67 yards, one touchdown
  • Josh Huff (ARI): two catches, 84 yards
  • De’Marcus Ayers (SA): five catches, 80 yards
  • Akeem Wadley (ATL): eight catches, 70 yards
  • Chris Thompson (ORL): two catches, 70 yards
  • Malachi Jones (ATL): three catches, 37 yards, one touchdown

Defense

  • Karter Schult (SL): six tackles (three for loss), four quarterback hits, one forced fumble
  • Will Davis (SL): five tackles, three passes defensed
  • Steven Johnson (ARI): six tackles (four for loss), one forced fumble
  • Da’Sean Downey (ARI): three tackles, two sacks
  • Sione Teuhema (ARI): two tackles, one sack, one forced fumble
  • Channing Stribling (MEM): five tackles, three passes defensed, one interception
  • Beniquez Brown (BIR): six tackles (one for loss), one sack
  • Jeremy Faulk (BIR): four tackles (one for loss), two passes defensed, one sack
  • Jack Tocho (BIR): four tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed
  • Ed Reynolds (ATL): six tackles (one for loss), two passes defensed, one sack
  • Tyson Graham Jr. (ATL): eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
  • Keith Reaser (ORL): two tackles, three passes defensed, one interception
  • Shakir Soto (SD): three tackles, 1.5 sacks

Other Notable Week 2 AAF Stat Lines

Quarterbacks

  • Luis Perez (BIR): 24/38 for 184 yards
  • Philip Nelson (SD): 14/30 for 142 yards, one interception

Running Backs

  • D’Ernest Johnson (ORL): eight carries, 57 yards
  • Branden Oliver (SL): 14 carries, 59 yards
  • Jhurell Pressley (ARI): 12 carries, 57 yards
  • Terrell Watson (SD): 14 carries, 49 yards
  • Lawrence Pittman (ATL): nine carries, 42 yards

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

  • Nelson Spruce (SD): four catches, 58 yards
  • Reece Horn (MEM): five catches, 56 yards
  • Quinton Patton (BIR): three catches, 44 yards

Defense

  • Reggie Northrup II (ORL): six tackles (one for loss), one pass defensed
  • Mark Myers Jr. (ORL): six tackles, two passes defensed
  • LaDarius Gunter (ORL): five tackles (one for loss), one pass defensed
  • Anthony Moten Jr. (ORL): two tackles (two for loss), one sack
  • Obum Gwacham (ARI): three tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits
  • Gionni Paul (SL): six tackles, 0.5 sacks
  • Trevor Reilly (SL): three tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed
  • Julius Warmsley (MEM): four tackles, one sack
  • Anthony Johnson (MEM): four tackles, one sack
  • Jeremy Cutrer (MEM): two tackles, two passes defensed, one interception
  • Jeff Luc (ATL): five tackles (two for loss)
  • Tracy Sprinkle (ATL): three tackles, one sack
  • Gelen Robinson (SD): two tackles, one sack
  • Shaan Washington (SA): two tackles, one sack
  • Jayrone Elliott (SA): one tackle, one sack, one forced fumble

Best Week 2 Alliance of American Football Highlights

*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.

Craziest Completion Ever?

*Via CBS Sports

Salt Lake’s Karter Schult With Two Early Sacks

Jack Tocho Forced Fumble in Clutch Spot

Zac Stacy With the Impressive Touchdown Run

Rashad Ross Dances His Way to End Zone

Impressive Run by Tim Cook

Zac Stacy’s Long Run Achieves AAF Feat

Christian Hackenberg Shows Off Moves, Runs for Six

John Wolford to Rashad Ross Connection Working

Justin Stockton With the House Call

Kenneth Farrow Scores Athletic Touchdown

De’Marcus Ayers With the One-Handed Grab

Huge Gain for Jalin Marshall

*Via CBS Sports Network

Garrett Gilbert Hits Charles Johnson in Stride

Garrett Gilbert With the Strike to Charles Johnson, Again

Commanders Defensive Touchdown on Strip Sack

Garrett Gilbert With the Deep Ball to Chris Thompson

Huge Grab From Mekale McKay

Jalin Marshall Doing Impressive Things Again

Pick Six for the Apollos

Malachi Jones Hauls in the Score

Big Gain by Akrum Wadley on Screen Pass

Fleet Score Their First TD in AAF Franchise History

Ja’Quan Gardner With Two Huge Plays

Matt Simms Drops a Dime to Brian Brown

  • Published
