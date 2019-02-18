AAF Week 2: Stats Leaders, Standings and Best Highlights

Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football is officially in the books and we learned a bit more about each time and quite a few of the players. Although it’s only been two games, it seems there are 2-3 teams who have a leg up on the rest of the league, while one or two teams have a lot of work to do ahead of Week 3.
The Orlando Apollos, Birmingham Iron and Arizona Hotshots all remained unbeaten while the Salt Lake Stallions, Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends are still seeking their first wins. Memphis nearly got the job done and upset Arizona, but John Wolford and company scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a 12-point deficit.
Salt Lake also was close to grabbing their first win as well, falling 12-9 to Birmingham after a Trent Richardson touchdown gave the Iron their first lead of the game with under five minutes left. In the other two games, San Diego used a strong fourth quarter to top Atlanta 24-12 while Orlando overcame a fourth-quarter deficit of their own, outscoring San Antonio by 17 to win 37-29.
The second week of AAF play brought exciting finishes and some big performances as well. We’re going to break down the current standings, best stat lines from the weekend and the Week 2 highlights.
AAF Standings After Week 2
PF= Points for
PA= Points against
DIFF= Point differential
Western Conference
-
Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Arizona Hotshots 2-0 1-0 58 40 18 San Antonio Commanders 1-1 1-0 44 43 1 San Diego Fleet 1-1 0-1 30 27 3 Salt Lake Stallions 0-2 0-1 31 50 -19
Eastern Conference
-
Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 2-0 1-0 77 35 42 Birmingham Iron 2-0 1-0 38 9 29 Memphis Express 0-2 0-1 18 46 -28 Atlanta Legends 0-2 0-1 18 64 -46
Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 2
*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and AAF.com
Quarterbacks
- Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 19/28 for 393 yards, two touchdowns
- John Wolford (ARI): 14/22 for 194 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions
- Logan Woodside (SA): 20/39 for 223 yards, one touchdown, one interception
- Matt Simms (ATL): 17/25 for 160 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Running Backs
- Ja’Quan Gardner (SD): 15 carries, 104 yards, two touchdowns
- Zac Stacy (MEM): 19 carries, 101 yards, one touchdown
- Tim Cook (ARI): 13 carries, 73 yards, one reception, one touchdown
- Kenneth Farrow (SA): 13 carries, 74 yards, one touchdown
- Joel Bouagnon (SL): 11 carries, 70 yards, one touchdown
- Trent Richardson (BIR): 19 carries, 41 yards, six receptions, 50 yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)
- Charles Johnson (ORL): seven catches, 192 yards, one touchdown
- Jalin Marshall (ORL): three catches, 84 yards, one touchdown
- Rashad Ross (ARI): four catches, 67 yards, one touchdown
- Josh Huff (ARI): two catches, 84 yards
- De’Marcus Ayers (SA): five catches, 80 yards
- Akeem Wadley (ATL): eight catches, 70 yards
- Chris Thompson (ORL): two catches, 70 yards
- Malachi Jones (ATL): three catches, 37 yards, one touchdown
Defense
- Karter Schult (SL): six tackles (three for loss), four quarterback hits, one forced fumble
- Will Davis (SL): five tackles, three passes defensed
- Steven Johnson (ARI): six tackles (four for loss), one forced fumble
- Da’Sean Downey (ARI): three tackles, two sacks
- Sione Teuhema (ARI): two tackles, one sack, one forced fumble
- Channing Stribling (MEM): five tackles, three passes defensed, one interception
- Beniquez Brown (BIR): six tackles (one for loss), one sack
- Jeremy Faulk (BIR): four tackles (one for loss), two passes defensed, one sack
- Jack Tocho (BIR): four tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed
- Ed Reynolds (ATL): six tackles (one for loss), two passes defensed, one sack
- Tyson Graham Jr. (ATL): eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
- Keith Reaser (ORL): two tackles, three passes defensed, one interception
- Shakir Soto (SD): three tackles, 1.5 sacks
Other Notable Week 2 AAF Stat Lines
Quarterbacks
- Luis Perez (BIR): 24/38 for 184 yards
- Philip Nelson (SD): 14/30 for 142 yards, one interception
Running Backs
- D’Ernest Johnson (ORL): eight carries, 57 yards
- Branden Oliver (SL): 14 carries, 59 yards
- Jhurell Pressley (ARI): 12 carries, 57 yards
- Terrell Watson (SD): 14 carries, 49 yards
- Lawrence Pittman (ATL): nine carries, 42 yards
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)
- Nelson Spruce (SD): four catches, 58 yards
- Reece Horn (MEM): five catches, 56 yards
- Quinton Patton (BIR): three catches, 44 yards
Defense
- Reggie Northrup II (ORL): six tackles (one for loss), one pass defensed
- Mark Myers Jr. (ORL): six tackles, two passes defensed
- LaDarius Gunter (ORL): five tackles (one for loss), one pass defensed
- Anthony Moten Jr. (ORL): two tackles (two for loss), one sack
- Obum Gwacham (ARI): three tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits
- Gionni Paul (SL): six tackles, 0.5 sacks
- Trevor Reilly (SL): three tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed
- Julius Warmsley (MEM): four tackles, one sack
- Anthony Johnson (MEM): four tackles, one sack
- Jeremy Cutrer (MEM): two tackles, two passes defensed, one interception
- Jeff Luc (ATL): five tackles (two for loss)
- Tracy Sprinkle (ATL): three tackles, one sack
- Gelen Robinson (SD): two tackles, one sack
- Shaan Washington (SA): two tackles, one sack
- Jayrone Elliott (SA): one tackle, one sack, one forced fumble
Best Week 2 Alliance of American Football Highlights
*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.
Craziest Completion Ever?
*Via CBS Sports
Salt Lake’s Karter Schult With Two Early Sacks
Jack Tocho Forced Fumble in Clutch Spot
Zac Stacy With the Impressive Touchdown Run
Rashad Ross Dances His Way to End Zone
Impressive Run by Tim Cook
Zac Stacy’s Long Run Achieves AAF Feat
Christian Hackenberg Shows Off Moves, Runs for Six
John Wolford to Rashad Ross Connection Working
Justin Stockton With the House Call
Kenneth Farrow Scores Athletic Touchdown
De’Marcus Ayers With the One-Handed Grab
Huge Gain for Jalin Marshall
*Via CBS Sports Network
Garrett Gilbert Hits Charles Johnson in Stride
Garrett Gilbert With the Strike to Charles Johnson, Again
Commanders Defensive Touchdown on Strip Sack
Garrett Gilbert With the Deep Ball to Chris Thompson
Huge Grab From Mekale McKay
Jalin Marshall Doing Impressive Things Again
Pick Six for the Apollos
Malachi Jones Hauls in the Score
Big Gain by Akrum Wadley on Screen Pass
Fleet Score Their First TD in AAF Franchise History
Ja’Quan Gardner With Two Huge Plays
Matt Simms Drops a Dime to Brian Brown
