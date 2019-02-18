AAF Week 2: Stats Leaders, Standings and Best Highlights

Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football is officially in the books and we learned a bit more about each time and quite a few of the players. Although it’s only been two games, it seems there are 2-3 teams who have a leg up on the rest of the league, while one or two teams have a lot of work to do ahead of Week 3.

The Orlando Apollos, Birmingham Iron and Arizona Hotshots all remained unbeaten while the Salt Lake Stallions, Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends are still seeking their first wins. Memphis nearly got the job done and upset Arizona, but John Wolford and company scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a 12-point deficit.

Salt Lake also was close to grabbing their first win as well, falling 12-9 to Birmingham after a Trent Richardson touchdown gave the Iron their first lead of the game with under five minutes left. In the other two games, San Diego used a strong fourth quarter to top Atlanta 24-12 while Orlando overcame a fourth-quarter deficit of their own, outscoring San Antonio by 17 to win 37-29.

The second week of AAF play brought exciting finishes and some big performances as well. We’re going to break down the current standings, best stat lines from the weekend and the Week 2 highlights.

AAF Standings After Week 2

PF= Points for

PA= Points against

DIFF= Point differential

Western Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Arizona Hotshots 2-0 1-0 58 40 18 San Antonio Commanders 1-1 1-0 44 43 1 San Diego Fleet 1-1 0-1 30 27 3 Salt Lake Stallions 0-2 0-1 31 50 -19

Eastern Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 2-0 1-0 77 35 42 Birmingham Iron 2-0 1-0 38 9 29 Memphis Express 0-2 0-1 18 46 -28 Atlanta Legends 0-2 0-1 18 64 -46

Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 2

*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and AAF.com

Quarterbacks

Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 19/28 for 393 yards, two touchdowns

John Wolford (ARI): 14/22 for 194 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

Logan Woodside (SA): 20/39 for 223 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Matt Simms (ATL): 17/25 for 160 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Running Backs

Ja’Quan Gardner (SD): 15 carries, 104 yards, two touchdowns

Zac Stacy (MEM): 19 carries, 101 yards, one touchdown

Tim Cook (ARI): 13 carries, 73 yards, one reception, one touchdown

Kenneth Farrow (SA): 13 carries, 74 yards, one touchdown

Joel Bouagnon (SL): 11 carries, 70 yards, one touchdown

Trent Richardson (BIR): 19 carries, 41 yards, six receptions, 50 yards, two touchdowns

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

Charles Johnson (ORL): seven catches, 192 yards, one touchdown

Jalin Marshall (ORL): three catches, 84 yards, one touchdown

Rashad Ross (ARI): four catches, 67 yards, one touchdown

Josh Huff (ARI): two catches, 84 yards

De’Marcus Ayers (SA): five catches, 80 yards

Akeem Wadley (ATL): eight catches, 70 yards

Chris Thompson (ORL): two catches, 70 yards

Malachi Jones (ATL): three catches, 37 yards, one touchdown

Defense

Karter Schult (SL): six tackles (three for loss), four quarterback hits, one forced fumble

Will Davis (SL): five tackles, three passes defensed

Steven Johnson (ARI): six tackles (four for loss), one forced fumble

Da’Sean Downey (ARI): three tackles, two sacks

Sione Teuhema (ARI): two tackles, one sack, one forced fumble

Channing Stribling (MEM): five tackles, three passes defensed, one interception

Beniquez Brown (BIR): six tackles (one for loss), one sack

Jeremy Faulk (BIR): four tackles (one for loss), two passes defensed, one sack

Jack Tocho (BIR): four tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed

Ed Reynolds (ATL): six tackles (one for loss), two passes defensed, one sack

Tyson Graham Jr. (ATL): eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery

Keith Reaser (ORL): two tackles, three passes defensed, one interception

Shakir Soto (SD): three tackles, 1.5 sacks

Other Notable Week 2 AAF Stat Lines

Quarterbacks

Luis Perez (BIR): 24/38 for 184 yards

Philip Nelson (SD): 14/30 for 142 yards, one interception

Running Backs

D’Ernest Johnson (ORL): eight carries, 57 yards

Branden Oliver (SL): 14 carries, 59 yards

Jhurell Pressley (ARI): 12 carries, 57 yards

Terrell Watson (SD): 14 carries, 49 yards

Lawrence Pittman (ATL): nine carries, 42 yards

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

Nelson Spruce (SD): four catches, 58 yards

Reece Horn (MEM): five catches, 56 yards

Quinton Patton (BIR): three catches, 44 yards

Defense

Reggie Northrup II (ORL): six tackles (one for loss), one pass defensed

Mark Myers Jr. (ORL): six tackles, two passes defensed

LaDarius Gunter (ORL): five tackles (one for loss), one pass defensed

Anthony Moten Jr. (ORL): two tackles (two for loss), one sack

Obum Gwacham (ARI): three tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits

Gionni Paul (SL): six tackles, 0.5 sacks

Trevor Reilly (SL): three tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed

Julius Warmsley (MEM): four tackles, one sack

Anthony Johnson (MEM): four tackles, one sack

Jeremy Cutrer (MEM): two tackles, two passes defensed, one interception

Jeff Luc (ATL): five tackles (two for loss)

Tracy Sprinkle (ATL): three tackles, one sack

Gelen Robinson (SD): two tackles, one sack

Shaan Washington (SA): two tackles, one sack

Jayrone Elliott (SA): one tackle, one sack, one forced fumble

Best Week 2 Alliance of American Football Highlights

*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.

Craziest Completion Ever?

*Via CBS Sports

….how? This may be the craziest completion ever. pic.twitter.com/6Ilyd9Sysz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 18, 2019

Salt Lake’s Karter Schult With Two Early Sacks

ICYMI That’s sack number ✌️ for @KarterSchult in the first quarter. Boom. pic.twitter.com/BUggYFuO1o — Salt Lake Stallions (@aafstallions) February 16, 2019

Jack Tocho Forced Fumble in Clutch Spot

Jack Tocho forces Matt Asiata fumble pic.twitter.com/fOTUJE6xAW — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 16, 2019

Zac Stacy With the Impressive Touchdown Run

Rashad Ross Dances His Way to End Zone

Impressive Run by Tim Cook

Tim Cook 28 yard run pic.twitter.com/775Q7Y4iT3 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 17, 2019

Zac Stacy’s Long Run Achieves AAF Feat

With this run, @ZSTACY_ becomes the first running back to eclipse the 100 yard mark in Alliance history! pic.twitter.com/yxLVwrlWQl — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 17, 2019

Christian Hackenberg Shows Off Moves, Runs for Six

John Wolford to Rashad Ross Connection Working

34-yard pass from Wolford to Ross pic.twitter.com/RTAGIsBPlt — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 17, 2019

Justin Stockton With the House Call

Kenneth Farrow Scores Athletic Touchdown

De’Marcus Ayers With the One-Handed Grab

Only one hand in the Ayers. 😏#TakeCommand⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KyX1COANHb — San Antonio Commanders (@aafcommanders) February 17, 2019

Huge Gain for Jalin Marshall

*Via CBS Sports Network

57-yard pickup for the @aafAPOLLOS and Steve Spurrier is a fan. pic.twitter.com/rXICLJXSpA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Garrett Gilbert Hits Charles Johnson in Stride

Charles Johnson! Deep for 51 yards pic.twitter.com/T41Z5W8nnR — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 17, 2019

Garrett Gilbert With the Strike to Charles Johnson, Again

Commanders Defensive Touchdown on Strip Sack

Garrett Gilbert With the Deep Ball to Chris Thompson

Back and forth we go! @aafAPOLLOS are driving as we get the 4th quarter started in a tight battle in @TheAAF. pic.twitter.com/k4ngswnsqV — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Huge Grab From Mekale McKay

Big Play McKay lives up to his nickname pic.twitter.com/RHsugp0BKr — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 17, 2019

Jalin Marshall Doing Impressive Things Again

Pick Six for the Apollos

Malachi Jones Hauls in the Score

Big Gain by Akrum Wadley on Screen Pass

Fleet Score Their First TD in AAF Franchise History

Ja’Quan Gardner With Two Huge Plays

And now he breaks off a 31-yard run pic.twitter.com/aeLqrQhKzU — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 18, 2019

Matt Simms Drops a Dime to Brian Brown

Philip Nelson to Brian Brown pic.twitter.com/6OYiy0mRSU — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 18, 2019

