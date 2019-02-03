Benjamin Brady, Tom Brady’s Son ‘Benny’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benjamin Brady is Patriots’ star QB Tom Brady’s youngest son, and one of his two children with supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Tom Brady frequently posts photos of himself with Benjamin, who is sometimes called Benny, on Instagram.

Brady also has a daughter, Vivian, with wife Gisele, and he has an older son, John, 11, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. By all accounts, the Brady/Bundchen bunch is a happy and blended one. Both Gisele and Tom have filled their social media pages with pictures of their children and tributes to them and their family. The children are ages 11, 9, and 6. Benny is the middle child.

The children are expected to be in attendance as Brady appears in his 9th Super Bowl as the Patriots square off against the Los Angeles Rams on February 3, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tom Says He’s a Hands-on Dad & He Wished Benny a Happy 9th Birthday on Instagram

On December 8, 2018, Tom Brady wished Benny a happy birthday, writing, “Our sweet Benny, 9 years ago you were born and what a blessing you have been. You are such a beautiful, loving, sweet son that we always knew you would be! We are lucky parents to have you in our life and you always put a smile on everyone’s face when you are around! First present is some bigger boxing gloves because I can’t take those shots anymore! 🤣❤️💯”

In 2016, Brady told E Online that he is a hands-on father. He takes his children to school and picks them back up, reads them books, and spends time with them. “I’ve had time to bring them to school and pick them up from school, put them to bed and read books,” Brady said to the entertainment site.

“Everyone says, ‘It goes so fast! It goes so fast!’ And it does go so fast, and you enjoy these different moments that they have, because, you know—it’s only once that they get a chance to have their first day of school. To pick them up on their first day of school is so fun. Those are memories I’ll have for the rest of my life, and hopefully they’ll have them, too.”

2. Tom Says Benny Looks Forward to Eating Junk Food at the Super Bowl

In what many thought was an endearing anecdote, Tom revealed that Benny looks forward to the Super Bowl because he gets to eat junk food. He discussed how each of his children perceives his games differently.

“I’ll talk to my son Jack about the game and what he thought of the game and he’ll be like, ‘Dad, what were you doing on this play!? Why didn’t you just do this!?’ He watches football and his buddies talk about football and that’s just a great thing for a dad, and for all of us when our kid’s are interested in what we’re doing. My son Benny, I don’t know if he’ll watch one play in the game but the fact that he gets popcorn and a bunch of junk food is what I think he looks forward to. And V, she’s the little cheerleader. She’ll tell me, ‘Hey Daddy, did you hear me? I said go daddy go!’ And I’ll go, ‘Of course I heard you!’ The kids bring so much perspective to our lives and they’re just the most beautiful things in our life, so joyful. The fact that they’re getting older and they get to share this with me is really creating so many memories, obviously for them, but for me too in ways that were different when I was younger. So it’s really a cool thing for them to be here.”

Tom Brady talking about how each one of his kids enjoys his games differently than the other is pretty great. pic.twitter.com/fSnMl0rEb1 — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 30, 2019

According to The New York Post, the couple splits their time between New York and the Boston area, and it’s important to Gisele that her children are exposed to New York’s culture.

“Brady and Bündchen split their time between a 14,000-square-foot manse in Boston’s exclusive Brookline nabe, about 28 miles from the Pats’ Gillette Stadium, and a $14 million apartment at luxe One Madison in Manhattan’s Flatiron District,” reported the Post. The couple sometimes take their children to play laser tag, according to the Post. Brady’s net worth is said to be at least $44 million.

Gisele has spoken about her joy at having Benjamin. “I am living a very special moment in my life. Benjamin is a blessing and I could not be happier,” she said when she revealed his name on her website.

3. Tom Wrote That the Boy Shines a Light on His Life & Benjamin Was Born in a Bathtub

On Benjamin’s 8th birthday in December 2017, Tom Brady wrote a tribute to his son on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you 😍⚡️🎂☀️❤️”

Benjamin once made national news for doing “the dab.” According to US Weekly, “Benjamin, did the dab during the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade in Boston on Tuesday, February 7. In an Instagram video posted by the Super Bowl LI champ, the little guy can be seen riding on top of a duck boat with his famous father when he takes a break from waving to the crowd to perform the ubiquitous dance move.”

According to Boston.com, Gisele had a home birth. “…the little guy was born in the bathtub of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Beacon Street townhouse,” the newspaper reported of Benjamin. He made his photo debut on the cover of a Brazilian magazine, according to Boston.com.

4. Tom Brady Frequently Posts Photos of His Three Children on Social Media

Brady is not a very private person when it comes to sharing photos of his children on social media. It’s something that he does frequently, and with pride. The day before Super Bowl 2018, Brady posted a family photo on Instagram. Brady also posted a family photo on Instagram after the big game in 2017. “It takes a team,” he wrote. “And so much love.” He wrote in 2018, “Family and Football ❤️ #gopats.”

Brady told an interviewer in 2016 that he loves being a father but isn’t sure whether he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, will have more children.

Gisele often posts pictures of Tom and the kids on social media too.

5. Tom Says He’s Tougher on the Boys Than on His Only Daughter

Although his love for Benjamin and John is obvious, Tom Brady has admitted that he has a soft spot for his only daughter. “I let my daughter do basically anything she wants, which is a little bit of a problem in the house,” he told EOnline.

“The boys I’m definitely tougher on, but it’s so hard with a little 3-year-old girl who just look at you and smiles and she knows exactly what to say to get her dad to do exactly what she wants,” he said at the time.

People Magazine reported that the Bradys are a stable, blended family. The mother of John, Bridget Moynahan, concurrred. “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends,” Moynahan told People Magazine. “My son is surrounded by love.”