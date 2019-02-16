Birmingham Iron Roster, Depth Chart & Schedule for 2019 AAF Season

The Alliance of American Football continues to roll along and draw quite a bit of interest in the process. Of the eight teams in the league, one which stood out even before the year was the Birmingham Iron. This team has quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball and they’re led by quarterback Luis Perez and former NFL running back Trent Richardson.

While the Iron have some big names, we’re going to take a look at the roster, offensive depth chart and their schedule for the remainder of the season. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and then has two semifinal games in the postseason along with a championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas.

We’ll dive right into the roster and depth chart for the offensive side of the ball, followed by the TV schedule.

Birmingham Iron Offensive Roster

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name Quarterback Luiz Perez Quarterback Keith Price Quarterback Blake Sims Running back Trent Richardson Running back Ladarius Perkins Running back Brandon Ross Running back Ty Isaac Wide receiver Quinton Patton Wide receiver Tobias Palmer Wide receiver Quan Bray Wide receiver DeVozea Felton Wide receiver L’Damian Washington Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo Tight end Connor Davis Tight end Busta Anderson Tight end Weslye Saunders Center J.C. Hassenauer Guard Avery Young Guard Kitt O’Brien Tackle Dominick Jackson Tackle Michael Dunn Tackle Korren Kirven Tackle Brandon Greene Tackle Larson Graham

While Perez and Richardson immediately grab the attention, Birmingham’s wide receiver corps is strong. Quinton Patton played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, catching 73 passes for 880 yards and one score. Tobias Palmer and Quan Bray should also make a decent impact in the passing game.

Running back Ladarius Perkins has impressive playmaking ability as well and was a player who was a solid dual-threat option at Mississippi State from 2010-13. Over that stretch, he totaled 2,554 rushing yards, 714 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Birmingham Iron Defensive Roster

Position Player Name Defensive end Aaron Adeoye Defensive end Devin Taylor Defensive tackle Casey Sayles Defensive tackle Nick James Defensive tackle Josh Frazier Defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye Defensive tackle Johnny Maxey Defensive tackle Rickey Hatley Defensive line Jeremy Faulk Linebacker Jonathan Massaquoi Linebacker Beniquez Brown Linebacker Ike Spearman Linebacker Shaheed Salmon Linebacker Xzavier Dickson Linebacker Matthew Wells Defensive back Max Redfield Defensive back Ryan White Defensive back Jaleel Wadood Defensive back Jamar Summers Defensive back Joe Powell Defensive back Elijah Campbell Defensive back Bradley Sylve Defensive back Jack Tocho Defensive back Jacob Hagen Defensive back Trovon Reed

Special Teams

Position Player Name Kicker Nick Novak Punter Colton Schmidt Long snapper Cole Mazza

Birmingham Iron Depth Chart

*Note: Depth chart comes courtesy of No Extra Points and Pro Football Focus

Position Starter Backup Quarterback Luis Perez Keith Price Blake Sims Running back Trent Richardson Ladarius Perkins Brandon Ross Ty Isaac Wide receiver Tobias Palmer L’Damian Washington Amba Etta-Tawo Wide receiver Quinton Patton Quan Bray DeVozea Felton Tight end Connor Davis Busta Anderson Weslye Saunders

Birmingham Iron Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Week 1: Birmingham Iron 26, Memphis Express 0

Week 2: Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m.: Salt Lake at Birmingham (TNT)

Week 3: Sunday, February 24 at 4 p.m.: Birmingham at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Week 5: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.: Orlando at Birmingham (B/R Live)

Week 6: Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at San Diego (NFL Network)

Week 7: Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis (NFL Network)

Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m.: Atlanta at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 10: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando (CBS Sports Network)

