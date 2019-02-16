AAF Week 2 TV Schedule, Betting Lines & Predictions

The Alliance of American Football kicks off Week 2 of the season on Saturday and after the opening week, we have a better idea of how each team looks. While one game won’t offer an entirely clear picture of each roster, it’s certainly had a big impact on the AAF betting lines. Of this weekend’s games, three of four teams are favored by a touchdown or more.

This can’t be considered all that surprising after we saw Week 1 scores of 40-6 (Orlando Apollos), 26-0 (Birmingham Iron) and 38-22 (Arizona Hotshots). Regardless, there are some interesting games on tap and multiple teams are in a position to bounce back and prove that the opening week was nothing to stress.

We’re going to take a look at the TV schedule, times and dates for each of the four games while offering predictions as well. Let’s start with the matchups and how to tune into the action.

Alliance of American Football TV Schedule: Week 2

All scheduling information courtesy of the Alliance of American Football’s official website.

Salt Lake Stallions (0-1) at Birmingham Iron (1-0)

Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m. EST

TV: TNT

Key players to watch: QB Luis Perez (BIR), RB Trent Richardson – questionable (BIR), RB Ladarius Perkins (BIR), WR Quinton Patton (BIR), LB Jonathan Massaquoi (BIR), RB Branden Oliver (SL), TE Anthony Denham (SL)

Arizona Hotshots (1-0) at Memphis Express (0-1)

Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Key players to watch: QB John Wolford (ARI), RB Jhurell Pressley (ARI), WR Rashad Ross (ARI), RB Zac Stacy (MEM), WR Reece Horn (MEM)

Orlando Apollos (1-0) at San Antonio Commanders (1-0)

Sunday, February 17 at 4 p.m. EST

TV: CBS Sports Network

Key players to watch: QB Garrett Gilbert (ORL), RB Akeem Hunt (ORL), WR Charles Johnson (ORL), WR Jalin Marshall (ORL), QB Logan Woodside (SA), WR Mekale McKay (SA), WR Greg Ward Jr. (SA), WR Alonzo Moore (SA), RB Kenneth Farrow (SA)

Atlanta Legends (0-1) at San Diego Fleet (0-1)

Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Key players to watch: WR Seantavius Jones (ATL), RB Tarean Folston (ATL), WR Justin Thomas (ATL), QB Philip Nelson (SD), RB Ja’Quan Gardner (SD), WR Brian Brown (SD), TE Gavin Escobar (SD), WR Dontez Ford (SD)

AAF Predictions & Previews for Week 2

*Note: All odds and betting lines courtesy of Odds Shark

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron (-8); Over/Under 44.5

While Iron running back Trent Richardson is questionable for this game, per Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports, it could lead to a big opportunity for Lladarius Perkins who caught six passes last week. Birmingham is at home against a Salt Lake team that allowed 38 points and gave up four touchdowns to John Wolford so Luis Perez could be primed for a big day.

The quarterback-wideout duo of Perez and Quinton Patton is one to watch and I believe they’ll simply put up too many points here, although the Stallions will be able to find the end zone. I’m taking the Iron and the over.

Prediction: Birmingham Iron 31 Salt Lake Stallions 20

Arizona Hotshots (-11.5) at Memphis Express; Over/Under 47.5

Unless we see Christian Hackenberg take a quick turn in the right direction, the Express are going to find themselves in a tough spot here. Arizona looks like arguably the best offense in the AAF this season, or at least in the top two. Wolford is the real deal and is going to be a headache for Memphis in this matchup.

Hackenberg completed just 10 passes in his debut for 87 yards and tossed an interception. There was virtually nothing that pointed to Memphis having the offensive firepower to keep up, so I’m taking the Hotshots.

Prediction: Arizona Hotshots 34 Memphis Express 17

Orlando Apollos (-6.5) at San Antonio Commanders; Over/Under 45

While Orlando picked up an impressive 40-6 win over the Atlanta Legends in Week 1, I’m not entirely sold on them being over-the-moon amazing. I do think they’re a very good team and led by a solid quarterback in Garrett Gilbert. With that said, San Antonio showed flashes of upside with their signal-caller in Logan Woodside.

I really like the pass-catching trio the Commanders have as well in McKay, Ward and Moore, so I’m going to take the points. I’d prefer this line if it moves to a touchdown more, but think San Antonio is an interesting group and the over should hit here.

Prediction: Orlando Apollos 28 San Antonio Commanders 27

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet (-9.5); Over/Under 44.5

San Diego and head coach Mike Martz will roll out a new starting quarterback in Philip Nelson and he gets a nice matchup in Week 2. Atlanta gave up a big game to Gilbert and the Apollos, so Nelson has a chance to hit the ground running in his first AAF start. I think the Fleet are a better team than the one we saw in the opener, and they have quite a bit of talent spread across the roster.

Atlanta simply has too many question marks and unless either quarterback Aaron Murray is able to step in and impress or Matt Simms rights the ship, I can’t see them winning here. I’m taking the Fleet, even as nearly double-digit favorites.

Prediction: San Diego Fleet 24 Atlanta Legends 10

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request